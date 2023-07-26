(CTN News) – In an unprecedented move, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304m supermax contract extension.

This would be the most lucrative contract extension in the NBA history.

Glushon, Jaylen Brown’s agent, reportedly met with Celtics management on Sunday to finalize the contract for the 26-year-old, which keeps him with the team until the end of the 2028-09 season, according to a report on Monday.

During the past season, the two-time All-Star averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, which is a career high.

However, those numbers went down in the postseason, when the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals; in Game 7, Jaylen Brown had 19 points on eight of 23 shooting, but he only made one out of nine three-point shots.

As a result of making the All-NBA second team – the first time he had ever made such an honor in his career – he was eligible for a supermax extension.

Brown was selected by the Celtics as the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. Despite the fact that he is not widely regarded as a Top 10 player in the league, the team has made the playoffs every season since then.

It is worth noting that, in the eyes of most observers, Jaylen Brown is not even the best player at the Celtics; in fact, most think that Jayson Tatum is the best player at the team, who is a four-time All-Star and was named to the NBA’s first team this season.

There is a possibility that Tatum will be able to get a supermax extension next year.

There is no doubt that Jaylen Brown is a shrewd businessman, but he has also shared his views on social issues.

During a 2016 interview with the Guardian, he said: “Sports Jaylen Brown are a mechanism of control.” According to him, “If people didn’t have sports, they would be a lot more dissatisfied with the role they play in society.”

The injustice of poverty and hunger would be more of a source of anger and stress in the world. Taking part in sports is a great way for us to channel our energy into something positive.

How would half of these kids spend their time without sports? Who knows what they would be doing without sports? ”

