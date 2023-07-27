(CTN News) – As Lucas Giolito reported by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, the team made a trade to keep Shohei Ohtani in the lineup for the rest of the season.

This is despite the possibility of leaving in the offseason.

Lucas Giolito was acquired from the Chicago White Sox by the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of their efforts to bolster their pitching rotation.

Also in the deal, Reynaldo Lopez was acquired by the Angels and Edgar Quero and Ky Bush were sent to the Chicago White Sox.

Lucas Giolito, who has made 21 starts this season, has an overall record of 6-3 and is an All-Star. There is a 3.79 earned run average on his record, as well as 131 strikeouts.

His tenure with the White Sox dates back to the 2017 season, and he has been there ever since. In the 2016-17 offseason, Chicago acquired him as well as Lopez from the Washington Nationals as part of the Adam Eaton trade.

The number of appearances Lopez has made this season totals 43, which is a record for him. With an ERA of 4.29, he has a very good record.

I don’t think it has been that long since Quero has been playing at Double-A Rocket City since he became a part of the Angels’ organization.

There were three home Lucas Giolito runs for him as well as an OPS of .718 and a batting average of .246.

There have been a number of appearances by Bush in the Arizona Complex League and Rocket City.

In his time at Double-A, he had a 5.88 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 33 innings pitched.

It should be noted that the Lucas Giolito Angels and the White Sox are two very different organizations at different stages of their development.

Apparently, the Los Angeles Angels do not seem to be hellbent on getting a bunch of prospects in return for Ohtani anymore, as reported in Sports Illustrated.

A 52-49 record for the Los Angeles Angels puts them seven games ahead of Texas Rangers in the American League West for first place.

As early as the start of the season, it was believed that the Phillips Whites Lucas Giolito would win the AL Central, but they could not maintain that pace for much of the season.

A 41-62 record is good for second place in the American League Central, 12.5 points behind the Minnesota Twins for first place.

