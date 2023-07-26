Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi Scores a Brace In His First Start

(CTN News) – There doesn’t seem to be any problem for Lionel Messi settling in to Inter Miami CF after his move from Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Messi scored a brace of goals for Los Angeles Galaxy against Atlanta United in the opening 22 minutes of his MLS regular season debut. The game was won 4-0 by Inter Miami.

In two appearances for Inter Miami, Messi has now scored three goals in as many games, with his first goal coming as a substitute in the League Cup.

Tuesday was Messi’s first start for Inter Miami and he wore the captain’s armband throughout the game.

The first goal Messi scored was the result of an accurate lobbed through ball from his former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets that came at the perfect time.

In the eighth minute of the game, Messi netted the first goal of his MLS career by hitting the right post on his first attempt, but he grabbed the rebound to open his MLS account and give Inter Miami the lead.

In the 22nd minute of the game, Messi scored his second goal just a little over 10 minutes after he scored his first goal earlier in the match.

As Messi passed the ball out wide, he made a run to the box as he made a run toward the box, tying up with his new teammate, Robert Taylor.

Messi was able to score a goal after Inter Miami’s star striker Josef Martinez drew the defense towards the goal, which gave Messi plenty of space to get the ball back from Taylor and score the goal.

A new Opta Sports report indicates that Messi now has 100 goals in his senior career against 100 different opponents.

With a goal by Taylor before halftime, Inter Miami opened up a 3-0 halftime lead for the first time in its history, according to Opta Sports, giving Inter Miami its first 3-0 halftime lead in club history.

In the 53rd minute, Taylor was able to add a second goal.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s game, Inter Miami was ranked last in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer with a record of 5W-3D-14L.

