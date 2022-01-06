Novak Djokovic – Why Was Novak Djokovic Denied Entry to Australia?

Novak Djokovic: Authorities confirmed on Thursday that the Australian government has revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa.

Just days before the Australian Open begins in Melbourne, the decision was made.

Following his arrival in Australia on Wednesday, Djokovic was detained at an airport in Melbourne for several hours by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

It was reported that world No. 1 had an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination, allowing him to compete in the event.

Consequently, Novak Djokovic must leave Australia on Thursday. It is likely that he will appeal the decision.

ABF stated in a statement Djokovic failed to provide Australia with adequate evidence for entry

“The ABF can confirm that Mr. Novak Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence for entry to Australia, and as a result, his visa has been canceled,” the ABF stated in a statement.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship will detain and remove non-citizens who are not in possession of a valid visa on entry or whose visa has been canceled from Australia.

“The ABF can confirm Mr. Djokovic had access to his phone,” the statement added.

Novak Djokovic has been vaccinated? Does he have COVID-19?

If Novak Djokovic were fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, he would not have needed an exemption to enter Australia. Several months later, he released a statement saying: “I personally oppose vaccination against COVID-19 in order to travel. If mandatory, I will have to decide whether to get vaccinated.” Two months later, he and his wife both tested positive for Coronavirus following a series of exhibition matches he organized without any social distancing or masking.

