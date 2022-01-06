Connect with us

Sports Trending News

Novak Djokovic - Why Was Novak Djokovic Denied Entry to Australia?
Advertisement

Sports

StreamEast – Watch Live Formula 1 NBA NHL NFL MLB UFC Boxing

Sports Trending News

LSU vs Kansas State Watch Live, TV Channel, Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Sports Trending News

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC and NFC Wild Card Races for Week 18

Sports Trending News

49ers - Texans lose 23-7 to 49ers, Check Out 10 Observations

Sports Trending News

John Madden - NFL Pays Tribute to John Madden after he Died at 85

Sports Trending News

Warriors vs Jazz odds, Starters, Injury Report, and Predictions

Sports

English Premier League Table: Who Tops EPL Standings

Sports

Thailand's National Football Team Win's the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup

Sports Trending News

Ricky Rubio Will Miss the Rest of the Season After Breaking his Left

Sports

Novak Djokovic – Why Was Novak Djokovic Denied Entry to Australia?

Published

60 mins ago

on

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic: Authorities confirmed on Thursday that the Australian government has revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa.

Just days before the Australian Open begins in Melbourne, the decision was made.

Following his arrival in Australia on Wednesday, Djokovic was detained at an airport in Melbourne for several hours by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

It was reported that world No. 1 had an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination, allowing him to compete in the event.

Consequently, Novak Djokovic must leave Australia on Thursday. It is likely that he will appeal the decision.

ABF stated in a statement Djokovic failed to provide Australia with adequate evidence for entry

“The ABF can confirm that Mr. Novak Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence for entry to Australia, and as a result, his visa has been canceled,” the ABF stated in a statement.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship will detain and remove non-citizens who are not in possession of a valid visa on entry or whose visa has been canceled from Australia.

“The ABF can confirm Mr. Djokovic had access to his phone,” the statement added.

Tennis Star Djokovic Disqualified from US Open For Hitting Judge

Novak Djokovic Has Won Wimbledon And A Record-Tying

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a tweet.

Our borders are subject to rules, especially when it comes to immigration. The rules apply to everyone. As a result of Australia’s strong border policies, we have one of the lowest death rates from COVID in the world; we will stay vigilant.”

Novak Djokovic has been vaccinated? Does he have COVID-19?

If Novak Djokovic were fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, he would not have needed an exemption to enter Australia. Several months later, he released a statement saying: “I personally oppose vaccination against COVID-19 in order to travel. If mandatory, I will have to decide whether to get vaccinated.” Two months later, he and his wife both tested positive for Coronavirus following a series of exhibition matches he organized without any social distancing or masking.

Also Check:

Tennis Star Djokovic Disqualified from US Open For Hitting Judge

Novak Djokovic Has Won Wimbledon And A Record-Tying

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Results: World No. 1

On last Manic Monday, Federer, Djokovic, Kerber Stick Around

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Revokes Thaksin

8-Time Wimbledon Champ Roger Federer Unsure if He’ll Be Back

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog