Amazing Race 2022 – Season 33 Watch Free Live Stream

Published

2 mins ago

on

Amazing Race

You might be wondering how to watch The Amazing Race online free if you haven’t missed any of the past 32 seasons. The Amazing Race premiered in 2001 as a reality TV show that followed eleven or twelve teams in two races around the world. Teams solve clues, navigate through foreign countries, interact with locals, and complete physical and mental challenges during each leg of the race. The contestants also travel by plane, boat, taxi, and other modes of transportation during the shows.

What is ‘The Amazing Race’ about?

Phil Keoghan is the host of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series ”The Amazing Race”. Eleven teams will travel around the world this season. The teams must complete a series of challenges, both mental and physical, at every destination, and only once the challenges have been completed will they learn of their next destination. It is expected that the teams farthest behind will be eliminated gradually as the contest progresses. A $1 million prize will be awarded to the first team to reach the final destination.

When does The Amazing Race start?

On January 5, 2022, at 8 p.m., The Amazing Race season 33 premieres on CBS.

When does The Amazing Race air?

Each Wednesday at 8 p.m., The Amazing Race season 33 air on the CBS network.

How to watch The Amazing Race online

Where can one watch The Amazing Race online? CBS airs The Amazing Race, which can be streamed online on services like Paramount Plus, Hulu Plus With Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

The ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount Plus offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (saving users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and an ad-free Premium Plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (saving users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price). Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $35 per month.

