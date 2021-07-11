Novak Djokovic Has Won Wimbledon And A Record-Tying 20th Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic won his third back to back title at Wimbledon on Sunday, overcoming Matteo Berrettini in four sets and putting the Serbian tennis star in an exclusive class of major parts in the game’s set of experiences. The success is Djokovic’s 6th generally at the incredible British competition.

Sunday’s title marks 20 Grand Slam titles for Novak Djokovic, which ties the record that had, up to this point, been shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

He recognized the two different greats following Sunday’s success.

“I need to make an extraordinary recognition for Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our game and the two most significant players I at any point looked in my profession,” Novak Djokovic said. “They are the motivation behind why I am the place where I am today. They showed me what I expected to do to get more grounded, genuinely, strategically and intellectually. Throughout the most recent 10 years it’s anything but an extraordinary excursion that is not halting here.”

Novak Djokovic says Wimbledon achievement is especially extraordinary

Djokovic’s other excellent pummel titles incorporate nine successes at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open. Be that as it may, he said, the successes at the All England Club competition rank at the top.

“Winning Wimbledon was consistently the enormous dream of mine when I was a child and I need to remind myself how unique this is and to not underestimate this,” Djokovic said following Sunday’s triumph. “It’s a colossal honor and an advantage.”

Novak Djokovic, 34, is presently the solitary man to win the initial three significant competitions in a season since Australian Rod Laver achieved the accomplishment in 1969.

Presently, Novak Djokovic can focus on clearing the visit’s four Grand Slams this season with a success at the U.S. Open in late August — once more, last refined by a male player when Laver did it 52 years prior.

He said he will intend to be in as great of shape as conceivable heading into the last major.

“I could [envision] that event and I trust I will try it out,” he said. “I’m in extraordinary structure and played well and having my best structure at Grand Slams is my main need.”

