Bengals’ Tee Higgins Wants To Trade, Prefers C.J. Stroud; Should Texans offer?

(CTN News) – With quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the team has had one of the most feared passing attacks in the league.

Despite the NFL’s cap constraints, Higgins has begun looking for greener pastures with the Bengals unwilling to make him one of the league’s highest-paid receivers.

It’s no surprise that Higgins is seeking long-term financial stability, and in typical Bengals fashion, the team isn’t rushing into a deal.

According to sources, Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins is seeking a trade. Despite loving Cincinnati, Higgins is disappointed that there have been no long-term contract discussions since March 2023,” Adam Schefter tweeted. His new home is calling him.”

In spite of hamstring injuries this season, Higgins has been a productive wide receiver when he is on the field. Over four seasons of professional football, he has caught 42 of his 76 targets for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

Higgins’s 6-foot-3, 216-pound frame makes him an effective field stretcher at the catch point, and he is surprisingly strong after the catch. He’d fit well with virtually any team he lands with. Houston, which has a similar-style receiver in Nico Collins, may need another top receiver.

Accordingly, the Texans should prioritize Higgins in their offseason plans. An injury cut short Tank Dell’s season last year, but the passing attack was great. Collins established himself as a star last year.

In today’s NFL, elite passing offenses are favored, and combining Higgins, Collins, Dell, and recently re-signed Dalton Schultz will create fireworks. It is worth exploring that potential on its own.

When the Bengals trade Tee Higgins, they’ll be looking for draft capital that Houston can spare. There is a good chance Higgins will seek a package including a pick between 20 and 40 in the NFL Draft. Their picks would certainly take a hit, but it would not be insurmountable.

He would then have to sign a long-term deal without any leverage. Higgins’ skill set mitigates that risk, but they may not be able to be paid. Should legitimate draft capital be used if it means a homegrown star cannot get a second contract? In addition to Higgins getting paid more than Collins, general manager Nick Caserio may prefer the value he offers over Collins.

In addition, Tee Higgins recently listed quarterbacks from whom he would like to catch passes. It’s no surprise that he listed teams considered as potential landing spots. With a Super Bowl window and quality quarterback play, the Texans are sure to be at least semi-interested.

“Obviously, I would like to play with Joe,” Tee Higgins explained.

Besides that, I would love to play with my college quarterback Trevor, as well as with CJ Stroud, who has been fantastic this year. I’d like to play with Lamar, Josh Allen, and a few others.”

Higgins’ talent makes the call more than worthwhile. An increased target share could increase his numbers even more. They fit his timeline and he is uber-talented.

It’s not the front-runner for his services, but Houston shouldn’t be overlooked either. The biggest obstacle to Higgins in Houston is not Tee Higgins’ future contract or the potential pick compensation, but emphasizing the other side of the ball with its surplus of cap space.

