8 International Health Insurance Tips for Expats in Thailand

So you have decided to move to Thailand. It’s a great choice. Thailand’s amazing culture, beaches, food, people, and lower cost of living have made it an ideal choice for expatriates from around the globe. Living in the country is exciting and an adventure, but you also have to ensure your health and well-being are taken care of. To do this, you need to purchase international health insurance, and it may even be a requirement to get your long-term visa in Thailand.

Buying coverage and making a decision can be very tricky, but with some planning and research, you should be able to find the right plan and insurer, be it local or international. Such plans can provide you with peace of mind and security. Here are eight tips that should help you navigate the complexities of global healthcare in Thailand:

Understand the Basics of Healthcare in Thailand: Before buying a policy, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with Thailand’s healthcare system, especially in the capital Bangkok. This understanding will empower you to make informed decisions about your health and insurance. Thailand has a mix of public and private healthcare facilities with varying standards and costs. Most public hospitals offer affordable care, but you can expect them to be crowded and have long waiting times. Thailand has some excellent private hospitals but come with higher price tags. If you want access to private and speedy care, you need to by private medical care. Examine Your Healthcare Needs: As a future or current foreigner in Thailand, your healthcare needs may differ from those in your home country. You should consider your age, pre-existing conditions, lifestyle, and family situation when assessing your healthcare needs. Do you require coverage for routine check-ups, specialist consultations, or maternity services? Are you prone to certain medical conditions that require ongoing treatment? Research Insurance Providers: There are lots of expat medical plans that can cover you in Thailand, but you have to do your research. Make sure you sign up with a reputable insurer in or outside of Thailand. Local plans will probably be a lot cheaper, but the service and support might not what you used to and what if you decide to move to another country, such as Vietnam? Global health plans via ExpatFinancial.com are great because they are portable and from very well known and respected insurers. You might want to talk to one of their experts and also to fellow expats in Thailand. Compare Plans and Coverage Options: If you have chosen the potential insurance providers, compare their plans and coverage options. Check out the scope of coverage, including outpatient services, inpatient treatment, emergency care, and prescription drugs. Maybe see if they can cover your pre-existing conditions, as well as any exclusions or limitations that may apply. Some ex-pats will buy extra benefits such as evacuation, dental, vision and wellness. Definitely don’t buy the cheapest plan. Consider Expat Plans: As noted above, global insurance companies offer specialized plans tailored specifically for expatriates living in Thailand, but also other parts of Asia. These plans may include benefits such as worldwide coverage, medical evacuation, and repatriation of remains. These plans should also cover you back in your home country and when you travel, but also offer free choice of hospitals and medical providers inside or outside their network. Review The Fine Print: Before committing to an insurance plan, carefully review the policy terms and conditions. Ask if the policy has coverage limits, deductibles, co-payments, and exclusions. Understand the process for filing claims and familiarize yourself with any documentation requirements. If you have any questions or concerns about the policy, don’t hesitate to reach out to the insurance provider for clarification. Consider a Higher Deductible: If you are on a budget or simply wish to reduce your premium costs, ask the insurer if they have a high deductible as this will remove some of the risk for the insurer if there is a claim. A deductible is what you pay before the insurer pays. Plan for the Unexpected: We all know that unforeseen circumstances may arise. Whether it’s a medical emergency, unexpected illness, or injury, having a contingency plan in place is essential. Familiarize yourself with the nearest hospitals and clinics in your area, as well as emergency contact numbers.

Some Final Thoughts

I know it can be difficult to navigate international health insurance as an expat in Thailand, and it requires careful consideration and planning. Do you research and examine the healthcare landscape, assess your healthcare needs, research insurance providers, compare plans, review policy terms, seek local expertise, and plan for the unexpected? You should then be able to find a suitable insurance plan that provides comprehensive coverage and peace of mind during your time in Thailand.

