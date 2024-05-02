Connect with us

Colin Hastings Publisher of BigChilli Magazine Dies in Car Crash
Colin Hastings Publisher of BigChilli Magazine Dies in Car Crash

Avatar of CTN News

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Colin Hastings

Colin Hastings, a well-known British publisher and journalist, died in an automobile accident in Bang Saray, Chon Buri, on Monday afternoon. He was 73. Colin, the publisher of the English-language lifestyle magazine Big Chilli, died after colliding with a wall while driving his automobile.

Emergency personnel were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision approximately 3.15pm. There were no other casualties. Details surrounding the accident remain unknown as investigators attempt to determine the chain of events that resulted in the 74-year-old British expatriate’s unexpected death.

Following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a residential wall, emergency services arrived on the scene to find Hastings unconscious and gravely injured within the wreckage of his black Toyota Vios.

Colin Hastings

Paramedics rush to save the life of Colin Hastings: Image Pattaya Mail

Four-decade career in Thailand

Despite the efforts of rescuers who immediately commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and took Colin to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital, the veteran journalist died from his injuries shortly after.

Preliminary investigations indicate that high speed may have had a role in the deadly crash, while the specific circumstances of the occurrence remain unknown. Authorities are also investigating if a pre-existing medical condition contributed to the catastrophe.

A preliminary postmortem report has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute at Bangkok Police Hospital for additional examination, in accordance with customary protocols. Additionally, efforts are underway to notify the deceased’s relatives and enable the legal formalities.

Colin Hastings, a Kingston-born journalist with a four-decade career in Thailand, was a respected figure in the expat community.

His contributions to journalism were substantial, as he worked in numerous parts of the Bangkok Post and served as editor of Thailand Tatler for seven years.

Colin Hastings Founded Big Chilli in 1991

In 1991, he became the first editor of Thailand Tatler magazine, and in 1999, he founded Big Chilli, which was extremely popular among expats.

Hastings was instrumental in the successful creation and growth of Big Chilli magazine, which has become a staple of Bangkok’s English-language media scene since its start in November 1999.

With his extroverted attitude, he became a popular figure in Bangkok’s commercial community.

Colin was a versatile athlete who usually played football for the Royal Bangkok Sports Club and the British Club. He was also one of the best squash players in the kingdom.

As condolences stream in from colleagues, friends, and readers, Colin Hastings’ legacy will live on as a testament to his unrelenting commitment to journalism and significant impact on the community he served.

Funeral services will be place at Wat That Thong (Sala 32) on Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m., with a cremation ceremony scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.

Source: Pattaya Mail
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

