Heatwave Engulfs Southeast Asia With Temperatures Soaring Past 45°C
14 seconds ago

heatwave Southeast Asia
Southeast Asia heatwave: Image CNA

A sweltering heatwave has swept Southeast Asia, raising temperatures to searing heights. The region is experiencing one of its most severe heatwaves in decades, generating widespread discomfort and raising concerns about health hazards.

Major cities such as Bangkok, New Delhi, Jakarta, and Singapore have seen mercury levels rise above 45°C (114°F). The severe heat has overburdened electricity grids, resulting in blackouts in several locations.

Residents are battling to stay cool as air conditioners run continuously and fans fly off shelves.

Hospitals report an increase in heat-related ailments such as heatstroke and dehydration. Authorities encourage people to restrict their outdoor activity, drink plenty of drinks, and seek shade whenever feasible. To protect pupils, schools have reduced their operating hours or closed temporarily.

Heatwave India

Nine Dead in New Delhi India: Getty Images

Nine Dead in India from Heatwave

India had its hottest April on record, with a heatwave scorching portions of the country during a general election, killing at least nine people, and the weather service predicted above-average temperatures for May on Wednesday.

Political observers have highlighted scorching heat as one of the reasons for poor voter turnout in the seven-phase parliamentary election, which began on April 19 and will conclude on June 4. Heatwave conditions are expected to subside gradually in the coming days.

The average temperature in eastern India was 28.12 Celsius (82.61 Fahrenheit) in April, the highest since records began in 1901, with analysts blaming a variety of causes.

Thailand is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching record highs in certain locations, and authorities have warned of harsher weather in the following days.

According to data from the Thai Meteorological Department, more than three dozen districts across Thailand’s 77 provinces experienced record temperatures in April, the hottest month of the year, with new highs breaking records set as far back as 1958.

The organization reports that temperatures have risen beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in 26 provinces this month. The northern province of Lampang has registered the highest temperature this year at 44.2 degrees, barely shy of Thailand’s all-time high of 44.6 degrees, which was last recorded in 2016 and 2023.

Thailand's Heatwave

Heatwaves Temperatures Reaching 44.5°C: Getty Images

Danger Heat Levels in the Philippines

Extreme heat scorched the Philippines on Wednesday, causing schools in certain locations to cancel in-person sessions and encouraging citizens to restrict their time outside. The heat index, which measures how hot temperatures feel after accounting for humidity, has hit ‘danger’ levels in at least 30 cities and municipalities.

On Saturday, temperatures rose to a record 38.8 degrees in Manila and as high as 39.2 degrees in the northern Philippines.

In Singapore, the meteorological office predicted that temperatures would be higher in 2024 than they were last year, which was the country’s fourth-warmest year on record since 1929.

Singapore’s hottest day was May 13, last year, when the highest day maximum temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius.

Since last month, some schools have loosened uniform policies to allow pupils to wear more comfortable physical education clothes despite the ongoing heat.

Meanwhile, warmer temperatures in Southeast Asia’s most populous country, Indonesia, are fuelling a surge in dengue fever cases, which have more than doubled to 35,000 from 15,000 a year ago, according to the health ministry.

The El Nino weather trend has extended the dry season and expedited the mosquito lifecycle, according to Indonesian health ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi, who spoke with state news agency Antara.

A high-pressure system stalled over the region, trapping hot air, resulting in the heatwave. Climate researchers warn that extreme weather events will become more common and intense as a result of global warming.

They emphasize the critical necessity for mitigation strategies and preparedness to protect public health. Southeast Asians are currently facing hot days, wishing for relief as the weather shows little signs of abating anytime soon.
