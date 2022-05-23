Manchester City Win Premier League Title After Epic Fightback On Final Day

(CTN News) – Having staged an incredible comeback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2, Manchester City won the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons.

Midway through the second half at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s side was 2-0 down and on the verge of blowing the title.

Ilkay Gundogan, however, produced an astonishing comeback as the German midfielder reduced the deficit before Rodri equalized.

Gundogan scored City’s third goal in five minutes in the 81st minute, triggering wild celebrations and removing any relevance to Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Manchester City finished with 93 points, one more than Liverpool, and ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

After a thrilling final day, Burnley were relegated as Leeds beat the drop, while Tottenham qualified for the Champions League at Arsenal’s expense.

It was City who dominated the spotlight on a day their fans, who poured onto the pitch in delight, will never forget.

Guardiola’s side is the only club in the Premier League era to have won four titles in five seasons, with Alex Ferguson’s teams doing it three times.

Manchester City’s eighth league title is Guardiola’s ninth major trophy since he joined the club in 2016.

Gundogan said, “It was an unbelievable game.”.

“It was about getting that goal and then the momentum was on our side. These are the days you remember.”

The Manchester City team saved the best until last as they edged Liverpool out on the final day of the season after beating them to the finish line in 2019.

Ten years after Sergio Aguero’s famous last-second goal against QPR sealed Manchester City’s first title since 1968, the side’s latest triumph was almost as surprising.

The fans had been encouraged by Guardiola to be “loud, loud, loud” in their bid to retain the title, but were stunned into silence in the 37th minute.

Matty Cash scored with a bullet header after Lucas Digne crossed from the left.

Philippe Coutinho doubled Villa’s lead in the 69th minute with a cool finish.

Guardiola slumped into his seat, but Manchester City wouldn’t give up, and Ilkay Gundogan headed them back into contention in the 76th minute.

Rodri’s low strike from the edge of the area set up a nerve-wracking finish two minutes later.

Kevin de Bruyne’s low cross was met by Gundogan at the far post, and the substitute tapped it home to send Manchester City into raptures.

In the Champions League final on Saturday, Liverpool can still enjoy a memorable season of their own, even if they lose to Real Madrid.

Spurs back in Champions League

After just three minutes, Liverpool were rocked by Pedro Neto’s close-range finish from Raul Jimenez’s cross.

Sadio Mane equalised with a clinical strike in the 24th minute after sprinting onto Thiago Alcantara’s pass.

By the time Andrew Robertson’s late goal settled the game at Anfield, Liverpool had been subdued by the news of Manchester City’s extraordinary comeback.

Tottenham won 5-0 against relegated Norwich to secure fourth place at Carrow Road.

Antonio Conte had predicted it would take a “miracle” for Tottenham to finish in the top four, but the Italian has led the club to its first Champions League appearance in two years.

Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min each scored two goals, while Harry Kane also scored.

“I have to admit, I think it is one of my most important achievements,” Conte said.

Spurs’ victory left Arsenal in fifth place, despite their 5-1 win over Everton.

Burnley’s six-year stay in the top flight ended with a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle at home, while Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford to stay in the division.

Leeds began the day below Burnley on goal difference, but the Clarets were beaten by Callum Wilson’s brace, while Jesse Marsch’s team escaped thanks to Raphinha’s penalty and Jack Harrison’s late goal.

As a result of West Ham’s 3-1 loss at Brighton, Manchester United qualified for the Europa League despite losing 1-0 at Crystal Palace.