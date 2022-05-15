Liverpool Win FA Cup For The 8th Time After Beating Chelsea in a Penalty Shootout

(CTN News) – I’m glad to confirm that Liverpool has officially won the Emirates FA Cup final in the year 2022, and that victory comes in a shootout no less.

The match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes before Liverpool took advantage of a missed penalty by Mason Mount to win 1-0.

The Reds reigned victorious in another penalty shootout like their win over Chelsea in the League Cup final. Chelsea’s Mason Mount missed his final shot, and the match ended at 0-0 after 120 minutes.

During Saturday’s FA Cup Final, fireworks and confetti were thrown inside Wembley Stadium as Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on aggregate, making them the FA Cup champions of 2022. The victory came on the legendary competition’s 150th anniversary.

Liverpool won the FA Cup for the first time since they beat West Ham in 2006. Reds have won nineteen league titles, seven FA Cups, a record nine League Cups, and fifteen FA Community Shields.

The Reds have won six European Cups, the most English soccer clubs have ever won, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, and finally one FIFA Club World Cup in December of 2019.

A penalty shootout win over Chelsea ensured Liverpool’s quadruple ambitions remain intact, as Jurgen Klopp’s side retained the FA Cup.