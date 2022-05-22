Google Doodle Honored Gama Pehlwan, Undefeated Wrestler ‘The Great Gama

(CTN News) – The Google Doodle Sunday (May 22) honored the 144th birthday of the undefeated Indian wrestler Gama Pehlwan, popularly known as “The Great Gama.”

A practitioner of pehlwani wrestling (a form of South Asian wrestling also known as Kushti), the Great Gama Pehlwan was born on May 22, 1878, in Jabbowal village of Amritsar.

Originally known as Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, he was considered the greatest Indian and world champion in the early 20th century (Rustam-e-Hind).

