27.2 C
Bangkok
type here...
Sports

Google Doodle Honored Gama Pehlwan, Undefeated Wrestler ‘The Great Gama

By Arsi Mughal
0
3
Google Doodle Honored Gama Pehlwan, Undefeated Wrestler ‘The Great Gama
Google Doodle Honored Gama Pehlwan, Undefeated Wrestler ‘The Great Gama

Must read

(CTN News) – The Google Doodle Sunday (May 22) honored the 144th birthday of the undefeated Indian wrestler Gama Pehlwan, popularly known as “The Great Gama.”

A practitioner of pehlwani wrestling (a form of South Asian wrestling also known as Kushti), the Great Gama Pehlwan was born on May 22, 1878, in Jabbowal village of Amritsar.

Originally known as Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, he was considered the greatest Indian and world champion in the early 20th century (Rustam-e-Hind).

Must Read: Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Montserrat Caballe On his 89th birthday

The Great Gama’s Career

Gama Pehlwan remained undefeated throughout his remarkable career spanning around five decades. He was just 10 years old when he defeated every wrestler who challenged him.

During the Indian subcontinent’s freedom struggle, he inspired many, including the legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee.

After defeating international wrestlers in London, he was awarded the World Heavyweight title in 1910. He defeated world champions such as Stanislaus Zbyszko, Frank Gotch, and Benjamin Roller.

In his career, Gama Pehlwan won many titles, including the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship (1910) and the World Wrestling Championship (1927), where he received the title “Tiger” after winning the tournament.

Bruce Lee, who was an avid follower of Gama’s training routine, picked up Gama’s legacy. It was from Gama that Lee learned ‘The Cat Stretch,’ which was a yoga-based version of push-ups. He also performed baithaks, which were inspired by the Great Gama.

Related CTN News:

PSG Vs Metz Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In (India, US, UK)?
Stephanie McMahon to Take Leave of Absence from WWE to Focus On Her Family
Human Rights Groups Urge FIFA to Earmark $440 Million for Qatar Migrant Workers
Previous articleKerala Should Be Vigilant, Officials Should Create Awareness On Monkeypox Disease: Health Minister
Next articleWhy Is Bitcoin’s Price So Volatile?

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks