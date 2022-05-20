Human Rights Groups Urge FIFA to Earmark $440 Million for Qatar Migrant Workers

(CTN News) – Several human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have urged FIFA to pay at least $440m (£356m) in reparations for Qatar’s migrant workers whose human rights have been compromised by the World Cup 2022. The initiative has been requested of England and manager Gareth Southgate. The Qatar World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Human Rights groups urge FIFA to provide compensation

A number of human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Football Supporters Europe, have come together to address concerns in Qatar. At least $440m of the prize money for the World Cup 2022 should be reserved to support remediation by FIFA, according to the organizations.

These figures represent a small percentage of FIFA’s revenues, which are expected to be $6bn. The final amount of compensation will be determined by a variety of factors, including the scale of the need, the harms to be redressed, and the reparation measures to be offered. These will be decided through a participatory process and will be evaluated independently.

Sacha Deshmukh, the CEO of Amnesty International UK, called England to support the idea. Gareth Southgate and the FA, along with all the players, will back the ‘innovative scheme.’ He believes that FIFA can easily afford to do the right thing and support the initiative by sharing a ‘small share of FIFA’s enormous pot.

FIFA is believed to have responded by saying they were assessing the proposals and had put in place an ‘unprecedented due diligence process.’ The report states that they had transferred $26m to workers by the end of 2021 to redress the issue of recruitment fees paid by immigrants to brokers.

Hopefully, FIFA and the rest of the organizers will take steps to address the damage caused to workers and provide appropriate remedies when Qatar hosts the biggest sporting event later this year.