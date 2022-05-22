FIFA World Cup Referees Will Be Women For The First Time

(CTN News) – FIFA confirmed the list of referees for the quadrennial showpiece to take place in Qatar later this year. It will be the first time women have officiated at a men’s World Cup final.

Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda, and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan are among the 36 referees.

Among the 69 assistant referees are Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.

In the history of a FIFA World Cup, this is the first time we have been able to call up female match officials,” said Pierluigi Collina, Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee.

Several years ago, FIFA began using female referees at its junior and senior tournaments for men.

“In this manner, we emphasize that it is quality that matters to us, not gender. In the future, I hope that women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be accepted as something normal, rather than something sensational.

The match officials for the finals will attend seminars in Asuncion, Madrid, and Doha early in the summer.

FIFA’s Director of Refereeing Massimo Busacca said, “We can’t eliminate all mistakes, but we will do everything we can to reduce them.”