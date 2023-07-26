LeBron James 18-Year-Old Son “Bronny” Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalised in stable condition on Tuesday, a day after collapsing during a practise at the University of Southern California, according to Sports Net.

According to the statement, medical workers treated the 18-year-old James on-site at USC’s Galen Centre after he fell into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday after being discharged from the intensive care unit.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the spokesman stated. “LeBron and (his wife) Savannah would like to publicly express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to their athletes’ safety.”

USC spokesman Jeremy Pepper refused an Associated Press request for comment or additional information, citing student privacy concerns. The Associated Press also left a message with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, requesting comment.

A USC spokesperson outside the Galen Centre on Tuesday indicated the school would not hold a press conference or issue a statement regarding James’ health scare.

Bronny James said in May that he would play collegiate basketball for the Trojans, whose school is less than two miles from his father’s Los Angeles Lakers’ downtown arena. The University of Southern California basketball team is having offseason practises in preparation for a two-week European tour next month.

His father is the NBA’s all-time greatest scorer and four-time champion, but Bronny James is an extraordinary talent in his own right, having established himself as one of the nation’s best point guard recruits before committing to the Trojans late in the cycle.

Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills defender who had a heart arrest during an NFL game last season, tweeted his support: “Prayers to Bronny & The James Family as well (prayer emoji) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Sports figures from throughout the world also sent notes of support. Many NBA stars, including Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell, tweeted prayers for James, while former Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest wrote: “Prayers for Bronny.” What a wonderful child. Return stronger, young man. Improve and feel better.”

Bronny James was stricken a little more than a year after USC freshman 7-footer Vincent Iwuchukwu fell during a practise. Iwuchukwu not only survived, but also returned to the Trojans’ lineup in the second half of the season.

Dr. Sameer Amin, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan and a cardiologist, is not treating Bronny James, but he believes the teenager’s exit from intensive care is positive.

“It’s a really positive sign that they didn’t sustain too much brain damage, any brain damage, or any major heart damage in the setting of their heart stopping,” Amin added. “We usually notice that when someone’s heart restarts extremely rapidly after stopping. Furthermore, these rebound effects are much more common in young people. It’s a huge relief that he’s already out of the intensive care unit.”

Amin stated that it is too early to guess on whether Bronny James would be able to return to basketball or how quickly he will be able to do so.

“If (the cardiac event) occurs as a result of an unusual blow to the chest, as in the Damar Hamlin case, those people can often have a positive outcome because it was a rare and unusual event that caused the heart to stop,” Amin said. “It can be a little more difficult to get somebody back on the playing field when there’s an underlying genetic problem or an underlying electrical issue.”

Bronny James has the highest name, image, and likeness valuation in sports, according to On3.com, with a $6.3 million valuation.

LeBron James has long expressed his ambition to play an NBA season with Bronny, the first of his three children with his wife. The older James has stated that he will play his 21st NBA season with the Lakers, where he has been since 2018.

Bronny’s decision to stay close to home was a coup for USC, which will have one of the most compelling teams in college basketball next season after making its third consecutive NCAA Tournament trip last March.

Bronny, whose real name is LeBron James Jr., was a standout two-way guard at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, last season. His younger brother, Bryce, 16, played last season at Sierra Canyon before going to Campbell Hall School in Studio City for the upcoming high school season.

Iwuchukwu, one of the nation’s best college basketball prospects a year ago, went into cardiac arrest on July 1, 2022, and athletic trainers used an automated external defibrillator to revive him. According to the Los Angeles Times, Iwuchukwu had a battery-powered pulse generator called an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator put in his chest.

Iwuchukwu made his Trojans debut on January 12 and played in 14 games, including five starts. This season, he will return to USC, which is considered to be a powerhouse.