Kyrie Irving Tried To Recruit LeBron James For Reunion: Report

(CTN News) – Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks point guard, is reportedly reaching out to the Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an attempt to find out if he would be interested in a possible reunion, NBA league sources told Shams Charania on Monday (June 5).

As previously mentioned, Kyrie Irving and James previously played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017, which included winning the 2016 NBA championship and making three consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, before Kyrie Irving requested and received a trade during the 2017 offseason.

As far as James is concerned, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers the following offseason, and as far as Kyrie Irving is concerned, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, before again requesting and having been granted a trade midway through the 2019-20 season.

As part of his contract with the Lakers last season, James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million deal, while Kyrie Irving will become an unrestricted free agent after his option was exercised by the Nets in the offseason.

It had been reported that James was interested in the Lakers acquiring Kyrie Irving last summer, despite Irving’s uncertain future with the Nets at the time.

A more intriguing acquisition was made by Dallas prior to the trade deadline in an attempt to pair him with franchise forward Luka Donini, but the team went 5-11 in the 16 games they played together last year in which the two played together as a unit.

It has been reported that James hinted that he may retire after his Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but sources close to him reportedly believe he is unlikely to actually retire, the Athletic’s Sam Amick reported.

SEE ALSO:

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Apologizes Amid NFL Gambling Probe