FIFA Bans 2 Players For Doping in World Cup Qualifying

(CTN News) – After testing positive for banned substances during this year’s World Cup qualifying, FIFA handed down four-year bans to two players.

In a statement released on Monday, FIFA said El Salvador forward Erick Alejandro Rivera had tested positive for the steroid clostebol after a 3-0 loss to Canada on Sept. 8.

while Sabri Ali Mohamed of Djibouti had tested positive for testosterone following a 4-0 loss to Algeria on Nov. 12.

There were two teams that failed to qualify for the tournament this year in Qatar, El Salvador and Djibouti.

Both players had been suspended on a provisional basis.

During the meeting, FIFA announced that Rivera would be banned from all matches until Oct. 5, 2025, while Mohamed would be suspended until Jan. 11, 2026.

