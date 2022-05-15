31.1 C
Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Died in Car Accident At 46

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – Andrew Symonds, a former Australian cricketer, died in a car crash on Saturday night, May 14. An all-rounder for the Australian team between 1998 and 2009, Symonds played 26 Tests and 198 One-Day Internationals during his international career. He died in an accident in Queensland on Sunday. The untimely death of Andrew Symonds comes months after that of fellow cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away in March. Symonds was 46 when he passed away.

The Queensland police report that Andrew Symonds died in an accident outside Townsville, where he was living after retiring from cricket. During the time of the crash, the former Australian allrounder was travelling alone. Symonds’ car reportedly left the road and rolled to the side when he was driving alone. The paramedics who rushed to the scene were unable to revive the cricketer.

Andrew Symonds Dies in a Car crash

As a member of Australia’s undefeated title runs in 2003 and 2007, Andrew Symonds played in two World Cups over the course of his ten-year career. He was a key member of both teams. Between 1999 and 2007, Symonds played 26 Tests for the country and was part of the side that won key tournaments. The veteran allrounder recorded an incredible career in both white and red ball formats as a member of the national team.

From 2008 to 2011, Andrew Symonds played for the Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers teams in the Indian Premier League. During his cricketing career, Symonds attracted a large number of fans due to his large personality and hard-hitting batting style.
Andrew Symonds’s death follows Shane Warne’s shock death in Thailand earlier in March. Andrew Symonds’ last post on Instagram, on Warne’s death, described him as ‘devastated’ by the loss of his peer. ‘I hope this is just a bad dream,’ he wrote. It’s hard to imagine never seeing you again. He had written, “Love to all the Warne family I’m speechless,” while sharing a picture of him and Warne from their test cricket days.

