Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Died in Car Accident At 46

(CTN News) – Andrew Symonds, a former Australian cricketer, died in a car crash on Saturday night, May 14. An all-rounder for the Australian team between 1998 and 2009, Symonds played 26 Tests and 198 One-Day Internationals during his international career. He died in an accident in Queensland on Sunday. The untimely death of Andrew Symonds comes months after that of fellow cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away in March. Symonds was 46 when he passed away.

The Queensland police report that Andrew Symonds died in an accident outside Townsville, where he was living after retiring from cricket. During the time of the crash, the former Australian allrounder was travelling alone. Symonds’ car reportedly left the road and rolled to the side when he was driving alone. The paramedics who rushed to the scene were unable to revive the cricketer.