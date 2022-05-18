Robert Lewandowski Agrees To Take €6M Pay Cut As Barcelona Move Edges Closer

(CTN News) – Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona appears to be close as the Pole has reportedly agreed to take a massive pay cut. The Catalan giants have been facing significant financial concerns ever since the summer transfer window last year, which prevented them from renewing the contract of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Must Read: Liverpool Win FA Cup For The 8th Time After Beating Chelsea in a Penalty Shootout

Barcelona’s deal for Robert Lewandowski edges closer

A report by Mundo Deportivo indicates that Barcelona are considering an official bid for Robert Lewandowski, who confirmed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena for a new challenge. Barcelona is deemed to be the only viable destination for the 33-year-old, despite their financial limitations.

As a result, the Pole is prepared to accept a massive salary cut in an effort to seal a move to the Catalan giants. Robert Lewandowski currently earns a gross salary of €22 million per season at Bayern Munich.