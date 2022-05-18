26.5 C
Robert Lewandowski Agrees To Take €6M Pay Cut As Barcelona Move Edges Closer

(CTN News) – Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona appears to be close as the Pole has reportedly agreed to take a massive pay cut. The Catalan giants have been facing significant financial concerns ever since the summer transfer window last year, which prevented them from renewing the contract of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Barcelona’s deal for Robert Lewandowski edges closer

A report by Mundo Deportivo indicates that Barcelona are considering an official bid for Robert Lewandowski, who confirmed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena for a new challenge. Barcelona is deemed to be the only viable destination for the 33-year-old, despite their financial limitations.

As a result, the Pole is prepared to accept a massive salary cut in an effort to seal a move to the Catalan giants. Robert Lewandowski currently earns a gross salary of €22 million per season at Bayern Munich.

As Barcelona is unable to pay the Pole such a high salary, it is believed that the 33-year-old has lowered his salary demands by up to six million. Due to this, Xavi’s side will only need to pay Robert Lewandowski €16 million per season in gross salary in order to acquire his services.

The fact that Robert Lewandowski has reportedly agreed to lower his salary demands does not mean it will be any easier for Barcelona to land him since they will still have to pay Bayern Munich approximately €40 million as a transfer fee, as the Pole still has a year left on his current contract.

If the Catalans want to free up some funds, they may need to sell a few players. Philippe Coutinho is one such player that the club is willing to sell for approximately €20 million to Aston Villa. Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Miralem Pjanic are all expected to be added to the list. By securing new sponsorship deals, the club could also gain some financial stability.

