Salman Ahmad

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Niels Pittomvils Finished 14th in The First Day Of The Decathlon

CTN NEWS –  Niels Pittomvils is in 14th place after the first day of the decathlon of the European Athletics Championships on Monday in Munich.

After the first five rounds, the 30-year-old from Limburg has a total of 4,021 points.

In the 5th of ten events, the 400m he was credited with a time of 51.09, quite far from his personal best (48.94), which brought him 765 points. He lost three places in the standings at the end of this event

He started his day by running the 100m in 11.32 (791 pts), jumped 7m10 at the length (838 pts), shot put at 15m25 (805 pts), and jumped to 2m02 at the height (822 pts). 

He signed his best performances of the season in the 100m, in the length and in the height, and a 2nd absolute performance in the weight. 

Nils Pittomvils’ personal record stands at 8.222 points since the Götzis meeting on May 29 and 30, 2021. After five events he had 4.104 points and is therefore 83 points behind his personal record.

The Swiss Simon Hammer is in the lead with 4,661 points ahead of the Italian Dario Detter (4,327) and the Norwegian Sander Skotheim (4,324).

On Tuesday, his second day will begin with the 110m hurdles (9.05 a.m.) which will be followed by the discus throw (9.50 a.m. or 10.55 a.m.), the pole vault (11.30 a.m. or 12.30 p.m.), the javelin throw (6.30 or 7.30 p.m.) and the 1500m (9:35 p.m.).

The decathlon was marked from its first event by a thunderclap with the abandonment of the world champion of Eugene the Frenchman Kevin Mayer who gave up from the 100 meters.

Published on CTN on August 16, 2022

