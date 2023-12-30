Marvin Harrison Jr. Opts Out Of Cotton Bowl For Ohio State vs Missouri.

(CTN News) – Marvin Harrison Jr., a two-time AP All-America receiver, decided to opt out of participating in the Cotton Bowl for Ohio State.

However, it remains unknown whether the junior player will declare for the NFL draft. During the game against Missouri, Marvin Harrison Jr. wore his No. 18 jersey along with a black hoodie as he joined his Buckeyes teammates on the field. He carried a football with him throughout the game, staying on the sideline.

In addition to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s absence, Ohio State was also without their starting linebacker and leading tackler, Tommy Eichenberg, due to an arm injury.

Despite missing two games during the regular season, Eichenberg returned for the finale against Michigan. If the 21-year-old Marvin Harrison Jr. decides to declare for the draft, he is anticipated to be among the top picks in April.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Marvin Harrison Jr. had an impressive season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Throughout his three seasons with the Buckeyes, he has accumulated 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns in 38 games.

Devin Brown, who assumed the role of starting quarterback after Kyle McCord departed for Syracuse, was forced to leave the game in the second quarter against the Tigers due to a high ankle sprain.

Freshman Lincoln Kienholz took over and completed 6-of-17 passes for 86 yards, but unfortunately lost a fumble with 3:13 remaining in the game.

For the second consecutive season, Harrison was unanimously named an AP All-American and also received the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the nation’s top receiver.

Coach Ryan Day spoke highly of Harrison’s professionalism and legacy, emphasizing that he has made his mark despite the expectations that come with his father’s name. Day expressed confidence in Harrison’s abilities from the moment he joined the team.

Although Marvin Harrison Jr. had limited participation in practice sessions open to reporters,

Day refrained from providing details about his playing status or future plans.

Marvin Harrison Sr., a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had an illustrious NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He ranks among the top 10 in career catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Day highlighted the younger Harrison’s dedication to studying film, training in the gym and practicing on the field.

Day shared that Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ultimate goal is to become the greatest receiver in the history of the game, and his commitment to his craft is evident in his daily habits.

