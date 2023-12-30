Connect with us

Marvin Harrison Jr. Opts Out Of Cotton Bowl For Ohio State vs Missouri.
Inactive Players For The Washington Commanders vs The San Francisco 49ers.

Fulham vs. Arsenal: How To Watch Live Stream Premier League In Canada

Eagles-Cardinals Parlay: 3 Bets And One Parlay

Detroit Pistons Snap 28-Game Losing Streak

Cowboys Win a Controversial Thriller Against The Lions

Reports Suggest The Warriors May Trade Their Star Player.

Detroit Pistons Tie NBA Record for Longest Losing Streak with 28th Consecutive Defeat

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce: Turkish Super Cup Final Postponed In Riyadh

Australia vs Pakistan Rizwan Is Controversially Named For The Melbourne Test

Updates On Clemson Football vs Kentucky In The Gator Bowl

Twitter's Reaction To Miami Heat's Win Over Golden State Warriors

Loss By Detroit Pistons Ties NBA Record For 28th Straight

Browns Playoff Cheerleader Myles Garrett Delivers a Sobering Moment -- Jimmy Watkins

Amari Cooper's Status Uncertain For Browns vs. Jets Game Due to Heel Injury.

The Chicago Bulls Beat The Atlanta Hawks 118-113

Manchester United Clinches Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Aston Villa in Premier League Showdown

LeBron James vs. Darvin Ham: Darvin Ham's Thoughts

Luka Doncic Achieves Incredible Feat In Suns vs. Mavericks Game.

Eagles Snap Skid, Stay In NFC East Race With 33-25 Win Over Giants.

Published

3 days ago

on

Marvin Harrison Jr. Opts Out Of Cotton Bowl For Ohio State vs Missouri.

(CTN News) – Marvin Harrison Jr., a two-time AP All-America receiver, decided to opt out of participating in the Cotton Bowl for Ohio State.

However, it remains unknown whether the junior player will declare for the NFL draft. During the game against Missouri, Marvin Harrison Jr. wore his No. 18 jersey along with a black hoodie as he joined his Buckeyes teammates on the field. He carried a football with him throughout the game, staying on the sideline.

In addition to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s absence, Ohio State was also without their starting linebacker and leading tackler, Tommy Eichenberg, due to an arm injury.

Despite missing two games during the regular season, Eichenberg returned for the finale against Michigan. If the 21-year-old Marvin Harrison Jr. decides to declare for the draft, he is anticipated to be among the top picks in April.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Marvin Harrison Jr. had an impressive season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Throughout his three seasons with the Buckeyes, he has accumulated 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns in 38 games.

Devin Brown, who assumed the role of starting quarterback after Kyle McCord departed for Syracuse, was forced to leave the game in the second quarter against the Tigers due to a high ankle sprain.

Freshman Lincoln Kienholz took over and completed 6-of-17 passes for 86 yards, but unfortunately lost a fumble with 3:13 remaining in the game.

For the second consecutive season, Harrison was unanimously named an AP All-American and also received the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the nation’s top receiver.

Coach Ryan Day spoke highly of Harrison’s professionalism and legacy, emphasizing that he has made his mark despite the expectations that come with his father’s name. Day expressed confidence in Harrison’s abilities from the moment he joined the team.

Although Marvin Harrison Jr. had limited participation in practice sessions open to reporters,

Day refrained from providing details about his playing status or future plans.

Marvin Harrison Sr., a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had an illustrious NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. He ranks among the top 10 in career catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Day highlighted the younger Harrison’s dedication to studying film, training in the gym and practicing on the field.

Day shared that Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ultimate goal is to become the greatest receiver in the history of the game, and his commitment to his craft is evident in his daily habits.

