Dwight Howard Showed Us Good Parenting, Not Bad Parenting

(CTN News) – In a video posted last week, former NBA star Dwight Howard coached his son in their home gym while posting on social media.

The former Orlando Magic all-star is seen riding a stationary bike with his 9-year-old son in an Instagram clip. In response to the boy’s crying, Howard rubs his chest and tells him that he can do another rep on the bike.

In the caption, it says, “I’m teaching my kids to be resilient, determined, and disciplined.”.

The boy’s demeanor changes by the third round. He has a determined look on his face. No tears are shed. Having made it through and hopped off, he heard his father say, “Well done!”.”

The comments under the post are filled with people calling the scene “torture” and “abuse,” as others praise Howard’s dedication.

One comment read, “This is what a lot of youth lack these days.”. A father’s love. I appreciate your help.”

Which is it? Is Dwight Howard a monster for pushing his son to exhaustion or a hero for coaching him through it?

This two-wheeler tempest reveals a few things about modern parenting, especially when viewed online.

In general, one moment in a person’s parenting career is viewed as representative of their entire parenting career. There is no such thing.

It’s fine if Dwight Howard or anyone else does something you wouldn’t do with your child. He probably does a thousand other things that look more like how you parent.

Secondly, there is a modern tendency, exacerbated by the use of social media, to view every unpleasant experience as traumatic. The answer is no.

A former reality television star, Anthony Lindsey, commented on the post: “He’s riding a bike in an air-conditioned mansion.” “You act like he’s been beaten.”

The life of Howard’s son will not be without stress. It is not abuse to push him beyond his perceived limits in a controlled environment. It teaches him what his body and mind are capable of. Despite being unfashionable today, this is an area where fathers can excel.

It would be more appropriate to let them do so rather than pathologize masculinity as the American Psychological Association did in 2018, describing “traditional masculinity” with its emphasis on adventure and risk as “on the whole, harmful.”

There were some people who were uncomfortable with Dwight Howard physical parenting style. When a father is present, young boys are able to channel and tame their physical aggression and daredevil characteristics.

Howard does not appear to be fazed by the criticism. Currently, he has posted two more videos of his workouts with all of his children. He is currently teaching them how to perform a box jump. As they falter before trying, it is evident that they believe it is too tall for them.

While his daughter successfully makes the jump, Dwight Howard holds her hand. Dwight Howard beams in the background while his son leaps onto the top of the box cleanly.

