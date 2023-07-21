FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: How to Watch Live Telecast and Streaming in India

(CTN News) – The highly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. With a record-breaking 32 teams competing for the prestigious trophy, football fans around the globe are eager to witness this grand event.

The tournament can be enjoyed in India through live telecasts and streaming on specific platforms. Let’s take a closer look at where and how Indian fans can catch the exciting action of the Women’s Football World Cup.

Where to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Telecast:

Football enthusiasts in India can tune in to the DD Sports TV channel to catch the live telecast of all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 matches. DD Sports will be broadcasting the matches, allowing fans to experience the thrill and excitement of the tournament on their television screens.

Where to Watch Live Streaming:

For those who prefer to watch the matches on their digital devices, live streaming of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website. Fans can access the live stream by subscribing to passes specifically for the tournament.

Live streaming on FanCode provides viewers with the flexibility to enjoy the matches on their smartphones, tablets, laptops, or desktops. With this option, fans can stay updated with the latest matches, highlights, and analysis, no matter where they are.

Subscription Details:

It’s important to note that live streaming on the FanCode platform is not free, and fans will need to subscribe to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 pass to gain access to the matches. By subscribing to the pass, viewers can enjoy the complete tournament, including the group stage, knockout matches, and the highly anticipated final.

Conclusion:

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 promises to be a spectacular event, featuring top-notch talent from around the world competing for the ultimate prize in women’s football. For fans in India, the live telecast on DD Sports and live streaming on the FanCode app and website offer excellent options to catch every moment of the action. So, please mark your calendars and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams as they battle it out for glory in this historic edition of the Women’s Football World Cup.