FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Exciting Kickoff And Where To Watch Live Stream Free From Anywhere

(CTN NEWS) – The much-awaited 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has commenced with a blazing start.

This year, the tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and both nations’ teams kicked off the festivities with exciting matches on the opening day.

A historic moment unfolded this morning as the New Zealand squad secured their first-ever victory in a Women’s World Cup. They stunned Norway with a 1-0 upset, thanks to Hannah Wilkinson’s goal in the 48th minute.

Encouraged by this triumph, they have two more opportunities to add to their win tally as they prepare to face the Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.

However, Australia had to face a challenge as their superstar Sam Kerr was sidelined with a calf injury.

Nevertheless, they managed to handle Ireland with a 1-0 victory in their first Group B game. Steph Catley’s second-half penalty secured Australia’s first win in the group.

The opening day will conclude with an intense Group B clash between Canada and Nigeria at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) on Fox. Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, have their sights set on another title for their country.

As the excitement continues to build, Team USA will enter the fray in Group E, facing Vietnam on Friday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Led by the talented trio of Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, and the retiring Megan Rapinoe, Team USA aims to secure their third consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

However, they face a formidable challenge in 2023, with dangerous squads from Germany, France, and Spain, who could pose a threat to the defending champions.

UK: Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Stream

The Women’s World Cup 2023 coverage in the UK will be shared between the BBC and ITV, with both networks broadcasting the final on 20th August.

For matches broadcasted on the BBC, viewers can tune in via BBC One, access the games through BBC iPlayer, and also watch on the BBC Sport website, all in high-definition (HD).

On the other hand, ITV will be airing its matches on ITV 1 and ITV 4, with streaming available on ITVX.

Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Stream From Anywhere

While traveling abroad, you may encounter restrictions preventing you from accessing your usual Women’s World Cup 2023 live stream.

The streaming service can detect that you are in a foreign country and block your access. However, there is a solution to bypass this limitation: using a VPN (virtual private network).

A VPN is simple software that enables your device to appear as if it is located in the correct country, allowing you to watch any Women’s World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Among the various VPN options available, ExpressVPN stands out as the top choice for the Women’s World Cup 2023. It offers a 30-day guarantee, ensuring that you can request a full refund if you are not satisfied with their service.

How To Use VPN For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Stream

Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend. 2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women’s World Cup 2023, you may wish to choose ‘UK’ for BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport, or ITVX. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Women’s World Cup 2023 live stream!

USA: Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Stream

Soccer enthusiasts in the US have the opportunity to watch a live stream of the Women’s World Cup on Fox Sports, accessible through cable-cutting services like Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently presents a special offer for new customers, providing a $10 discount on their first month’s subscription. Additionally, FuboTV offers a free trial for interested users.

The best part is that both services do not require long-term contracts, allowing subscribers to cancel at any time if they are not satisfied. It’s a risk-free proposition!

However, it’s worth noting that Sling and FuboTV are only available within the United States. If you happen to be a US subscriber traveling abroad, make sure to utilize a VPN to access these services.

We recommend ExpressVPN due to its reliability, and it even comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction.

AUSTRALIA: FIFA Watch Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Stream

For soccer fans in Australia, Channel 7, a local TV network, along with the streaming service 7 Plus, will offer comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Additionally, you have the option to watch the tournament through the paid streaming service Optus Sport, which offers monthly and annual subscription plans priced at AU$24.99 and AU$199, respectively.

If you find yourself currently outside Australia and away from home, accessing your Women’s World Cup live stream on Optus Sport may be subject to geo-blocking.

To overcome this restriction, you will need to use a VPN to ensure uninterrupted access to the matches.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Groups

Group A : New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland Group B : Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland

: Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland Group C : Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia Group D : China, Denmark, England, Haiti

: China, Denmark, England, Haiti Group E : Netherlands, Portugal, USA, Vietnam

: Netherlands, Portugal, USA, Vietnam Group F : Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama Group G : Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Schedule

All times BST (UK time)

Thursday 20th July

New Zealand 1 – 0 Norway

Australia 1 – 0 Republic of Ireland

Friday 21st July

Nigeria vs Canada – 3:30am

Philippines vs Switzerland – 6.00am

Spain vs Costa Rica – 8.30am

Saturday 22nd July

USA vs Vietnam – 2.00am

Zambia vs Japan – 8.00am

England vs Haiti – 10.30am

Denmark vs China – 1.00pm

Sunday 23rd July

Sweden vs South Africa – 6.00am

Holland vs Portugal – 8.30am

France vs Jamaica – 11.00am

Monday 24th July

Italy vs Argentina – 7.00am

Germany vs Morocco – 9.30am

Brazil vs Panama – 12.00pm

Tuesday 25th July

Colombia vs Korea Republic – 3.00am

New Zealand vs Philippines – 6.30am

Switzerland vs Norway – 9.00am

Wednesday 26th July

Japan vs Costa Rica – 6.00am

Spain vs Zambia – 8.30am

Canada vs Republic of Ireland – 1.00pm

Thursday 27th July

USA vs Holland – 2.00am

Portugal vs Vietnam – 8.30am

Australia vs Nigeria – 11.00am

Friday 28th July

Argentina vs South Africa – 1.00am

England vs Denmark – 9.30am

China vs Haiti – 12.00pm

Saturday 29th July

Sweden vs Italy – 8.30am

France vs Brazil – 11.00am

Panama vs Jamaica – 1.30pm

Sunday 30th July

Korea Republic vs Morocco – 5.30am

Norway vs Philippines – 8.00am

Switzerland vs New Zealand – 8.00am

Germany vs Colombia – 10.30am

Monday 31st July

Costa Rica vs Zambia – 8.00am

Japan vs Spain – 8.00am

Canada vs Australia – 11.00am

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria – 11.00am

Tuesday 1st August

Portugal vs USA – 8.00am

Vietnam vs Holland – 8.00am

China vs England – 12.00pm

Haiti vs Denmark – 12.00pm

Wednesday 2nd August

Argentina vs Sweden – 8.00am

South Africa vs Italy – 8.00am

Jamaica vs Brazil – 11.00am

Panama vs France – 11.00am

Thursday 3rd August

Korea Republic vs Germany – 11.00am

Morocco vs Colombia – 11.00am

Saturday 5th August to Tuesday 8th August

Round of 16

Friday 11th August to Saturday 12th August

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 15th August to Wednesday 16th August

Semi-finals

Sunday 20th August

Final

