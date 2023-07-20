Connect with us

Sports

During The Asia Cup, Pakistan Will Play India In Kandy On September 2
Advertisement

Sports

Manchester United vs. Lyon: Live Stream, TV, Free Watch

Sports

Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Online And On TV in India

Sports

Is Tottenham V West Ham On TV? Live Stream, TV Coverage, Kickoff Time

Sports

Victoria Cancels Hosting Plans for 2026 Commonwealth Games due to Budget Blowouts

Sports

Lionel Messi's US Debut Tickets Hit Record $110,000 for Inter Miami Match

Sports

Lionel Messi has Signed for American Side Inter Miami Until the End of 2025

Sports

Alcaraz Defeats Novak in a Dramatic 2023 Wimbledon Showdown

Sports

Alcaraz Makes History With Epic Five-Set Victory Over Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

Sports

The Phoenix Suns Have Officially Signed Bol Bol To A Contract

Sports

Rory McIlroy Wins Scottish Open With Birdie-Birdie Finish

Sports

In Pakistan Tests, Sri Lanka Wants Another Shot At WTC

Sports

Marketa Vondrousova Claims Maiden Grand Slam Title At Wimbledon Amidst Jabeur's Heartbreak

Sports

Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova Becomes Wimbledon's First Female Champion

Sports

Manchester United Fined €300,000 by UEFA for Financial Fair Play Violations

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has Topped List of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

Sports

Novak Djokovic Reaches Ninth Wimbledon Final with Victory over Jannik Sinner

Sports

Enjoy Live Football Action with Goal Daddy Watch

News Sports

Record Number of LGBTQ+ Footballers to Compete in Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand

Sports

Leeds United vs Manchester United Lineups, Starting 11s, And Team News

Sports

During The Asia Cup, Pakistan Will Play India In Kandy On September 2

Published

13 seconds ago

on

During The Asia Cup, Pakistan Will Play India In Kandy On September 2

(CTN News) – In the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 30, a day earlier than originally planned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan Asia Cup will play India on September 2, in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Apparently, ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the first match of the tournament will take place in Multan with Pakistan taking on Nepal, and the final will be held in Colombo on September 17.

There are a number of matches that feature in the latest version of the draft schedule, which is likely to see further changes before the Asia Cup announces the final version of the schedule.

As a result of the six-nation tournament being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka based on the hybrid model recently approved by the ACC, the original draft schedule prepared by the PCB (the hosting board) has already undergone several iterations.

There will be a total of 13 matches in the tournament. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, with the top two teams in this stage advancing to the final.

Pakistan is grouped with India and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

It is important to note that the Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-over format this year, is essentially a preparation for the ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5 in India.

According to the original model prepared by the PCB, Pakistan Asia Cup was supposed to host four matches in just one city. As a result of the appointment of a new PCB administration headed by Zaka Ashraf as chairman, Multan has been added as the second venue.

A draft schedule indicates that Multan will host only the opening match, while Lahore will host three matches and one Super Fours game.

A match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on September 3 in Lahore, followed by a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 5.

Moreover, it is evident from the draft schedule that Pakistan will remain A1 and India will remain A2, whereas Sri Lanka will be B1 and Bangladesh will be B2, regardless of where they finish in the first round.

If Nepal and Afghanistan qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament, they will take the slot of the team knocked out (Pakistan or India in Group A and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B) if they qualify.

Only one Super Fours match is scheduled for September 6 in Pakistan between A1 and B2. In the event that Pakistan and India advance to the Super Four stage, they will play again on September 10 in Kandy.

A third Sri Lankan venue, Dambulla, has been listed to host three matches during the Asia Cup 4s tournament.

SEE ALSO:

Manchester United vs. Lyon: Live Stream, TV, Free Watch

Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Online And On TV in India

Is Tottenham V West Ham On TV? Live Stream, TV Coverage, Kickoff Time
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs