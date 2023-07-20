Arsenal Defeat MLS All-Stars In Washington D.C. With Declan Rice’s Debut.

(CTN News) – During the 2023 MLS All-Star Game in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Premier League power Arsenal won a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars courtesy of notable goals from Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard just before halftime.

A penalty kick was converted by Jorginho moments after the second half began for the Gunners, who are preparing themselves for the upcoming season after finishing second in the English top flight during the 2022-23 campaign.

A pair of late goals scored by Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz sealed Arsenal’s victory over the MLS All-Stars, inflicting their worst defeat in this format of this annual game.

After winning 2-1 in the previous edition in 2016, Arsenal also maintained a perfect record in the event.

In the 56th minute of the game, Trossard left the game due to an injury that he suffered. He walked off the field on his own strength after being down briefly.

Declan Rice, Arsenal’s most expensive summer signing at a cost of £105 million, made his first appearance for the team during the 65th minute.

Coached by former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, the MLS All-Stars were outshot 16-7 in total and 5-1 in their attempts at goal against the Chicago Fire.

Earlier this year, MLS stars played against a European club team for the first time in the game since 2019, as the previous events were contested against a Mexican Liga MX team, which featured all-stars from Mexico’s top professional league.

There is no record of Lionel Messi playing for MLS prior to joining Inter Miami CF. This is the first time the reigning World Cup champion and former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has trained with Miami, as he did on Tuesday.

Following a promising start by the MLS All-Stars, Arsenal went on to take the lead on their first attacking sequence.

As soon as Bukayo Saka was dispossessed by a MLS defender inside the area, the MLS side appeared to have halted the danger.

As a result, Jesus hit an audacious Arsenal first-time chip with his right foot in the fifth minute, which sailed over St. Louis City FC goalkeeper Roman Burki and onto the inside of the left upright as it went over the line and over the line.

A little over 18 minutes later, Trossard doubled the lead with a goal that was just as impressive. As he drove down the right side, Saka played a ball square to Trossard in the vicinity of the penalty arc before driving the ball down the right side.

Having received the pass, Arsenal’s Trossard moved to his right as he evaded Philadelphia Union’s Jose Martinez. He pulled a right-footed strike past Burki’s dive and into the top right corner of the net.

SEE ALSO:

During The Asia Cup, Pakistan Will Play India In Kandy On September 2