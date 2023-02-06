Connect with us

FanDuel, DraftKings NASCAR DFS Lineups For 2023 Clash At The Coliseum
(CTN News) – In addition to hosting two Olympic ceremonies, NASCAR DFS has hosted two Super Bowls and even the 1959 World Series.

NASCAR Cup Series races will be held at USC Trojan Stadium for the second consecutive year. In the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, a quarter-mile oval built inside the stadium will host a preseason exhibition race.

Race time is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and NASCAR DFS players will get their first chance to participate. After leading 51 laps in last year’s NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, Tyler Reddick finished 21st due to a damaged prop shaft.

In your NASCAR DFS lineups, can you include Reddick in your lineup to see if he can bounce back in the 2023 NASCAR Clash?

Be sure to review SportsLine’s Mike McClure’s NASCAR at Los Angeles DFS lineup advice before making your 2023 Clash at the Coliseum DFS selections.

His NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections, and advice have helped him win over $2 million in his career as a daily fantasy sports pro.

McClure finished the 2022 season rostering Joey Logano, who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship. In the penultimate week, all three of McClure’s highlighted drivers finished inside the top ten.

Two seasons ago, his model, which simulates each race 10,000 times, predicted seven outright winners. Those who have followed his picks have seen impressive returns.

It is now time for him to focus on Sunday’s NASCAR at Los Angeles race and make his picks for NASCAR Daily Fantasy Sports. Here, he shares only his NASCAR DFS driver pool and top picks.

Picks for 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

McClure is high on Kyle Busch ($9,100 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel) for NASCAR at Daytona. A Busch M&M Toyota won the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

His qualifying lap time was 13.745 seconds, and he won his heat race as well. Leading 65 laps, he finished second to Logano. On Sunday, passing could be challenging on such a tight track, so Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing look a solid bet to start near the front.

In addition to Christopher Bell ($9,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel), McClure also rostered him. The third season of Bell’s NASCAR Cup Series career saw him win three times and finish third.

As a member of the Joe Gibbs Racing team, the 28-year-old will be on some of the most advanced equipment in NASCAR. A strong run in one of NASCAR’s most unique races will kick off another title-contending season. Here’s more NASCAR DFS advice.

NASCAR at Los Angeles DFS lineup 2023

McClure is also looking for undervalued drivers. The price is right for him to make a run for the checkered flag. Here are all the picks.

