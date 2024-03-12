Connect with us

Cowboys' Tony Pollard Is Already Moving On To A Surprising Team
Published

24 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – If you’ve been wondering what’s going on with running back Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, you don’t have to wait any longer.

Upon the start of free agency on Wednesday, it is expected that Pollard will sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old RB was selected by the Cowboys as the team’s 128th overall pick, and he has been with them ever since.

Dallas Cowboys report Tony Pollard has signed with the Titans

While the free agency period doesn’t begin until 4 p.m. (ET) on March 13, free agents began negotiating with other teams starting at noon (ET) on Monday and will continue until the end of the month.

That is why Wilson’s report was released 39 minutes after the negotiation began, which is why Wilson’s report came out so quickly.

Seeing Pollard in a jersey of another team is going to be weird for Cowboys fans to see him in. In terms of fan recognition, he is best known for his performance in 2022, when he racked up career highs in scrimmage yards (1,378) and touchdowns (12) while playing behind Ezekiel Elliott in order to make an appearance in the Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately, Pollard was not able to build upon that performance in order to become the lead running back in 2023.

He saw 75 more touches than he did the previous season, yet despite this, the Memphis, TN native only generated 1,316 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns during the 2015 season. The only time in 2022 that he rushed for more than 80 yards was a single time after he did so seven times in 2022.

I must admit that it was not an awful performance, but it was still disappointing given how much of a game-changer he was last season.

There is no doubt that Pollard will perform well for his home state team however, and it will be interesting to watch how he does. It’s safe to say that Derrick Henry – arguably the best running back in the NFL since 2016 – has been the Titans’ starting running back for nearly a decade, so it’s not surprising that he has big shoes to fill after that.

It is interesting to note that the Cowboys are one of the most likely teams to sign Henry this offseason. This two-time rushing yards leader would be a major upgrade to a Dallas defense that, in 2023, averaged the 14th-most rushing yards in the National Football League.

It will take time for us to know who will lead the Cowboys’ backfield next season and beyond. On FanDuel Sportsbook, Mike McCarthy & Co. are tied for the fifth-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1300), as of the moment.

