Connect with us

News

Thailand Targets Hong Kong as Southeast Asia Hub for Trade and Soft Power Boost
Advertisement

News

Discovering Thailand's Halal Culinary Delights: A Guide to Muslim-Friendly Thai Cuisine

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Chiang Mai Struggles to Combat Wildfires

News

Egypt's Inflation Reaches Record Levels, Causing Prices To Soar

News

Market Rally, Inflation, And Retail Sales: What You Need To Know

News

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sightings In Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Countries

News Southern Thailand

Swiss Man Has License to Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket Revoked

News Business News Asia

Chinese Create a Gold Rush as Property Prices Crash in China

News News Asia

Australia Destroys Millions of Grape Vines Amid Wine Market Glut

News World News

Prince Harry's US Visa in Jeopardy After Admitting to Drug Use

News Northern Thailand

Army Soldiers Seize a Huge Cache of Drugs in Northern Thailand

News

The Dollar Ended The Week Under Pressure

News

Israel Reports That Gaza Talks Mediators Are Working To Secure A Truce

News

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari Elected For A Second Term

News

Alaska Airlines' Door Panel Blew Out Mid-Flight, DOJ Opens Investigation

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Residence Told to Brace for Hot Summer

Crime News Southern Thailand

Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand

News Regional News

Police Find Czech Man Hung in Apparent Suicide in Pattaya Thailand

News Regional News

Domestic Airfares in Thailand Cry Foul Over Ceiling Prices

News

Biden On The Economy In A Fiery Political Climate

News

Thailand Targets Hong Kong as Southeast Asia Hub for Trade and Soft Power Boost

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Thailand Targets Hong Kong as Southeast Asia Hub for Trade and Soft Power Boost

(CTN News) – Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is in Hong Kong this week, trying to promote Thailand’s film sector and Y Series television series.

During his visit, the minister plans to look at prospects for growing the agricultural product market in Hong Kong.

According to a ministry spokesperson, Wittayakorn Maneenetr, Mr Phumtham is leading a ministry team on a visit that started on Sunday and will last until Tuesday.

The primary goal is to strengthen trade links between Thailand and Hong Kong.

Mr Phumtham, the deputy prime minister in charge of economic matters, will hold bilateral conversations with Algernon Yau, Hong Kong’s secretary for business and economic development.

The talks will focus on developing ways to sell more Thai goods and services in the area, particularly for small and medium-sized firms (SMEs).

The delegation also attends the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART 2024), hoping to strengthen cooperation in promoting Thailand’s Y TV series worldwide.

As part of the promotion efforts, Mr Phumtham will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the International Trade Promotion Department and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to support trade in three areas: trade information exchange, support for SMEs’ trade activities, and collaboration in promoting trade through e-commerce systems.

The group will interact with Thai entrepreneurs from 27 FILMART member companies at the Thailand Pavilion.

These firms include nine film and animation producers and distributors, ten television programmes and series makers, and eight organisations that provide film and television services.

The delegation anticipates at least 200 booked appointments and transactions worth 800 million baht.

The ministry team will also meet with the Hong Kong Rice Merchants’ Association and visit China Merchants Godown, Wharf, and Transportation Co to examine regional rice commerce.

Last year, Hong Kong imported 257,200 tonnes of rice, of which 148,500 tonnes (57.7%) came from Thailand, 60,100 tonnes (23.4%) from Vietnam, and 21,200 tonnes (8.2%) from China.

After the United States and China, Hong Kong is Thailand’s third-largest export market for Thai hom mali fragrant rice.

Hong Kong is Thailand’s thirteenth major commercial partner and seventh largest export market.

The value of bilateral commerce between Thailand and Hong Kong in 2023 was US$13.7 billion (473 billion baht), up 6.94% from the previous year.

Thailand’s exports were valued at $11.1 billion (382 billion baht), up 10%, while imports were valued at $2.61 billion (91 billion baht), down 5.04%.

Thailand had a trade surplus of $8.48 billion (291 billion baht) with Hong Kong.

Gems and jewellery, electronic circuits, computers and parts, and internal combustion engines were among the most important exports.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies