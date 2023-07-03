An Electric Flying Car Was Approved For Use In The United States For The First Time

(CTN News) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved a California company’s bid to build a flying car. Preorders are now accepted.

According to a news release issued by Alef Aeronautics, the company’s flying car has received a Special Airworthiness Certification, which allows the company to road/air test the vehicle.

In addition to being able to travel up to 200 miles on public roads and fitting into a regular garage, the fully-electric vehicle (with hydrogen as an option for an additional cost) can launch vertically into the air with a flying range of 110 miles, according to Alef’s website.

In its statement, the San Mateo company claims that its “Model A” car “can fly forward above obstacles until the desired destination is reached.”

The driver and the cabin are stabilized by a gimbaled rotating cabin design.”

The electric flying car reduces traffic congestion

Alef promotes the car’s ability to avoid traffic and fly in any direction while offering a “cinematic 180-degree view.”

It is possible for customers to place preorders for the vehicle, which can seat up to two people and is expected to cost approximately $300,000.

An FAA spokesperson told Fox Business that the FAA has issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for the Armada Model Zero aircraft on June 12, 2023. In accordance with this certificate, the aircraft may be used for limited purposes, including exhibitions, research, and development. The FAA has issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate for aircraft of this type not for the first time.”

It was first unveiled last October, and Alef has already received a large number of preorders from consumers and businesses.

An electric vehicle takeoff and landing policy is being developed by the FAA, the company stated.

“We are pleased to receive this certification from the FAA,” said Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny.

According to the website, Dukhovny and co-founders Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, and Oleg Petrovfirst became inspired in 2015 when they realized Marty McFly drove a car in “Back to the Future II.”

The website reports that Jim Dukhovny discussed flying cars during one of his Science Fiction lectures. He was unable to perform such a complex task on his own due to his lack of technical skills.

It was at a café that the four met and decided to design a flying car together.

He further stated that the certification “allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and businesses hours each week.” “Planes are taking one small step, but cars are taking a giant step.”

Another flying car unveiled recently in Dubai

The electric flying car XPENG X2 made its first public flight at Skydive Dubai in October last year.

An affiliate of XPENG, XPENG AEROHT is the world’s largest flying car manufacturer.

Following the completion of a specific operations risk assessment and obtaining a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), they conducted their first flight.

