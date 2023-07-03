Wimbledon Starts With Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams And Coco Gauff

(CTN News) – As Wimbledon gets under way on Monday, some of the biggest names in tennis will be in action, including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff, some of the best players from around the world.

This is Djokovic’s third major tournament of the year, and he has won the other two as well: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.

Thus, he has come close to completing the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969, which puts him half way to the feat.

The American came close to accomplishing the feat in 2021, falling just one victory short when he lost to Andy Roddick in the final of the Wimbledon U.S. Open.

The All England Club is seeking a fifth consecutive title as well as his eighth title in the men’s division, which would tie the record for most titles won by a man.

The title that Djokovic won at Wimbledon Roland Garros was his 23rd at a Slam tournament, breaking the tie between him and Rafael Nadal for the most Slam titles ever won by a man.

In the inaugural tournament of this year’s tournament, Barbora Strycova, who was a semifinalist in 2019, won by beating Maryna Zanevska, who had been a semifinalist in 2019.

Andrey Rublev, the seventh-seeded player on the men’s side, won 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 over Max Purcell on Court No. 3 to take the title.

Announcing his intentions to face Pedro Cachin of Argentina as the opening match of Day 1 on Centre Court, Djokovic will face the reigning Wimbledon champion of men’s singles, Novak Djokovic.

Their match up will be followed in the main stadium by the 43-year-old Williams, who will be participating in the sport’s oldest major tournament for the 24th time and will be facing Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the final.

Wimbledon was the site of Williams’ fifth Grand Slam singles title and fifth of her seven overall Grand Slam singles trophies as her younger sister, Serena, retired after last season.

At No. 1 Court of the All England Club, Swiatek gets things started against Zhu Lin of China, who holds four major titles, but has yet to advance past the fourth round of this tournament.

Swiatek is ranked No. 1 in the world. The next match will feature three-time Wimbledon Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud taking on Laurent Lokoli, followed by Gauff, a 19-year-old American who was a semifinalist at the French Open last year, taking on Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion.

Why is Wimbledon later this year?

This was to lengthen the grass-court season and give players more time to recover from the French Open.

