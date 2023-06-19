FazWaz Reveals Its Forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event At The Space Hotel, Pattaya

FazWaz – The Space Hotel, the newest attraction in Pattaya, has already made waves in the city by rethinking standard urban lodgings with astronomy-themed rooms and participatory space-related activities.

The hotel’s ground-breaking architecture and setting are ideal for igniting creativity and establishing relationships with real estate experts.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to join FazWaz, visit the spectacular Space Hotel, and skyrocket your real estate career!

FazWaz’s Previous Agent Recruitment Events – Overview

The Hyatt Regency Koh Samui and the Four Points by Sheraton at Patong Beach hosted two successful agent recruitment events in May, according to the country’s top real estate firm, FazWaz.

The recruitment events included informative talks, quick interviews, and a lively networking section.

The opportunity to interact with FazWaz’s top team members gave aspiring real estate agents a priceless window into the company’s culture and future prospects.

Aspiring agents found the occasion to be fruitful, giving them the opportunity to join one of Thailand’s rapidly expanding real estate businesses.

As a result of the event’s success, company continues to solidify its position as a top property company in Thailand by luring excellent people and fostering a culture of exceptional performance and development.

FazWaz’s Next Agent Recruitment Event In Pattaya

The Grande Centre Point SPACE Pattaya, Thailand’s groundbreaking “Space” themed hotel, will host the upcoming FazWaz Agent Recruitment Event on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Two convenient times are available for potential agents to choose from: 9:30 am or 1:30 pm. For ambitious agents looking for a rewarding career path, this next affair promises to present a wealth of options.

If you are interested, register HERE.

Why Work For FazWaz As An Agent?

1. An international workplace

FazWaz takes pride in cultivating an inclusive workplace where people from many origins and cultures can work together to provide clients with outstanding service.

2. 3.7 million people every month visit websites

Because of the business’s prominent web presence, its agents always have prospects and leads to deal with.

3. Monthly lead generation of 10,000+

FazWaz’s dedication to offering a large number of high-quality leads enables its agents to concentrate on closing agreements and realising clients’ real estate aspirations.

4. Quality leads obtained by the customer service team

Only the most qualified leads are forwarded to the company’s agents by its specialised customer service team. This makes sure that agents work with real clients and are effective with their time.

5. A decrease in co-broke deals

By placing a strong emphasis on reducing co-broke deals, FazWaz ensures that agents receive larger fees and have more time to devote to giving their clients the best service possible.

About FazWaz

FazWaz Group is a top provider of property technology with its headquarters in Thailand. It operates a real estate marketplace with a wide selection of properties available for purchase and rental in Southeast Asia.

In six important Thai provinces, including Phuket Province, Bangkok, Ko Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin District, FazWaz has agency offices that are well-located.

The company has established a reputation as one of the most dependable real estate firms in Thailand because to its huge portfolio of properties and dedication to providing first-rate client service.

