Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

Hollywood actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame in the hit movie “Grease”, died after a 30-year battle with cancer. She was 73.

Olivia Newton-John “passed away peacefully August 8th at her ranch in Southern California. Family and friends surrounded her,” said a statement from her husband, John Easterling, posted on her official social media accounts.

Olivia Newton-John’s career spanned more than five decades. She devoted much of her time and celebrity to charity after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Olivia Newton-John was a British-born, Australian-raised singer who worked tirelessly to raise funds for cancer research and early detection, including establishing a health center in Melbourne named after her.

After revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in September 2018, Newton-John told Australia’s Channel Seven TV that she did not like to use the word battle.

“I prefer the phrase ‘win over’ since ‘battled’ creates anger and inflammation.”

There’s no one I’d rather be with than her



Olivia Newton-John is best known for her role in the 1978 musical “Grease” alongside John Travolta. She plays Sandy, the girl next door who trades in her ankle-length skirt for skin-tight black pants and a perm.

Since the movie’s release decades ago, the high school sweetheart-turned-bad girl has captured hearts worldwide.

In an interview with Forbes in 2018, she said, “You never know with movies whether audiences will love it or not.”

The fact that it is still going is incredible, but even more remarkable is that it shows no signs of slowing down. You say “Sandy and Danny”, and people immediately recognize what you’re talking about.”

For three decades, Grease remained the highest-grossing musical, with Travolta and Newton-John maintaining a close relationship.

In an interview to commemorate Grease’s 40th anniversary in 2018, Travolta said, “She was my favourite part.”

Olivia Newton-John was every boy’s dream girl

He said no one else “in the universe” could play Sandy, a character played by Newton-John, who turned 29 during filming and later revealed she had self-doubts about her age, having turned 29 during the making of Grease.

Travolta recalled: “If you were a young man in the 70s, you would remember Olivia with the blue shirt and big blue eyes staring at you.”

It was every boy’s, every man’s dream to have a girlfriend like that.”

In the decades to come, she would range from singer and actor to author and philanthropist with her passion for cancer research at the forefront, championing natural therapies, including medicinal cannabis.

As a performer, she continued to perform into her late 60s, including two-year residency stints in Vegas and a tour with Australian legend John Farnham in 2015. She even released a Club Dance track with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi at 67.

Reflecting on her career, she said, “I have achieved everything, even the icing on the cake”.

As a result, I am grateful for anything that happens now.”