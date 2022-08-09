Connect with us

Nida Poll Shows 64 Percent of Thais Want Prayut Gone
Nida Poll Shows 64 Percent of Thais Want Prayut Gone

A recent Nida survey shows nearly 64 percent of people in Thailand want Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to leave office this month. The poll comes amid growing concerns about how long the 2014 coup maker should stay in power.

A petition from Thailand’s opposition will ask the constitutional court whether Prayut’s tenure as prime minister during the junta is counted towards his eight-year tenure as premier.

According to a Nida survey of 1,312 people, 64 percent want the former general to leave office on Aug 23, exactly eight years after he became prime minister in a military government.

According to the survey released on Sunday, 33 percent would rather wait for a court decision on the prayut administration. When reporters asked about the opposition’s move, Gen. Prayut, 68, responded: “It is a court matter.”

Prayut defiant

The opposition has made many attempts to remove him, including four parliamentary no-confidence motions, a conflict of interest case over the use of his military residence and months of youth-led protests against his leadership.

He served as prime minister and junta leader from 2014 until the election of 2019 when a new parliament chose him to stay on as PM.

The retired general has not indicated when he will call an election, which the Constitution requires within the next 10 months.

Some of Gen.Prayut’s supporters say his premiership began after the new constitution was promulgated in 2017, while others claim it began after the election in 2019.

The Nida poll did not mention the opposing arguments in its question about his tenure.
