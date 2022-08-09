Bangkok Named Best City In Asia-Pacific For International Conventions

(CTN News) – In the latest GainingEdge report on conference destinations’ intellectual capital, Bangkok topped the list of cities with the highest “harvesting ratio” in Asia-Pacific.

Meetings and convention destinations can use this “harnessing ratio” concept to assess how effective they are at attracting summit bids.

According to the harnessing ratio analysis, cities with more active leaders on international associations’ boards will attract more forums.

123 meetings have been held in Bangkok since 2018 as a result of 194 local leaders on the boards of global organizations.

Thus, Bangkok received a harnessing ratio of 63.4%.

In order of popularity, Bangkok ranked first (51.7%), followed by Shanghai (50.8%), Singapore (50.8%), Taipei (45.9%), and Kuala Lumpur (44.3%).

Globally, Bangkok ranks No. 6 after Prague (95 percent), Dublin (81.9 percent), Lisbon (81.8 percent), Montreal (77.2 percent), and Berlin (64.7 per cent).

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) director Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya said the agency is appointing local leaders as convention ambassadors.

TCEB recently appointed convention ambassadors in the medical and robotics industries to attract meetings.

To support Thailand’s 4.0 policy and Bio-Circular-Green economy, TCEB plans to appoint more convention ambassadors in food and agriculture.

