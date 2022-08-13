Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

(CTN News) – The singer Michelle Branch has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault with her husband Patrick Carney in Nashville, according to TMZ.

On Thursday, the singer announced her separation from husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after being married since 2019.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nashville police responded to the scene at around 2 AM after receiving a call about a possible domestic disturbance in the area.

Following Branch’s arrest, he admitted slapping Carney across the face “one to two times,” despite Carney not showing any visible injuries as a result of the attack.

Michelle Branch was reportedly released from custody for breast-feeding her six-month-old child, which she had breastfed with her boyfriend Carney, even though bail had been set at $1,000.

