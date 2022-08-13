Connect with us

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband
Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Michelle Branch

(CTN News) – The singer Michelle Branch has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault with her husband Patrick Carney in Nashville, according to TMZ.

On Thursday, the singer announced her separation from husband and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after being married since 2019.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nashville police responded to the scene at around 2 AM after receiving a call about a possible domestic disturbance in the area.

Following Branch’s arrest, he admitted slapping Carney across the face “one to two times,” despite Carney not showing any visible injuries as a result of the attack.

Michelle Branch was reportedly released from custody for breast-feeding her six-month-old child, which she had breastfed with her boyfriend Carney, even though bail had been set at $1,000.

In connection with a domestic abuse incident, singer Michelle Branch has been arrested

TMZ quoted Branch as saying: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and my family.

” Now my life has been turned upside down, and I must figure out how to move on. It is extremely valuable for me to have privacy and kindness when I have such young children. “When I have small children.”

Michelle Branch, just hours before announcing their divorce, had logged onto Twitter and accused Carney of allegedly cheating on her with his manager, with whom he had an affair. Their marriage was completed in 2019 and they now live together in Nashville with their two children.

In addition, they live together with Branch’s daughter from her previous marriage to bassist Teddy Landau, as well as Branch’s two other children.

In the early 2000s, Branch established herself as a singer-songwriter with 2001’s The Spirit Room and 2003’s Hotel Paper, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She won a Grammy Award in 2002 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals after collaborating with rock group Santana on “The Game Of Love.”. The Trouble With Fever is set to be released on September 16 with a nine-city tour to follow.
