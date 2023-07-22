What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 21st-23rd]

What To Watch This Weekend – It’s Friday evening, and you’ve just finished a long week at work. You want to unwind and relax but are stuck on what to do.

You could go out and socialize, but after a hectic week, you only want to curl up on the couch and watch something. But with so many streaming platforms and options available, deciding what to watch is tough.

Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide on what to watch this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or a good cry, we’ve got recommendations for everyone. So, please sit back, relax, and let us guide you to the perfect viewing experience.

What to Watch This Weekend: TV Shows

Justified: City Primeval: Season 1 (2023)

Prepare to welcome back the iconic Raylan Givens as he makes his triumphant return to your TV screens in “Justified: City Primeval.”

This captivating miniseries picks up the narrative from the beloved FX show Justified and continues to draw inspiration from the fictional world crafted by the talented Elmore Leonard.

For those who remember the original Justified, its remarkable quality is reason number one to tune in to this new installment.

The show delivered six stellar seasons, with an astonishing three of them achieving a perfect 100% rating and the rest never falling below an impressive 93%.

With such a track record, it’s no wonder that Justified has remained a favorite among viewers and critics alike.

The second compelling reason to watch is the return of Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role as the enigmatic Raylan Givens.

Olyphant’s exceptional portrayal of Givens even earned him an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Now, after 15 years away from the Kentucky hills, Givens finds himself in Miami but is soon drawn into an intriguing business situation in Detroit, where tensions escalate rapidly.

As if those reasons weren’t enough, here’s a third: Justified: City Primeval has already earned a Certified Fresh rating of 93% on the Tomatometer.

Critics praise the introspective and delightful return of Raylan Givens, with Olyphant’s magnetic charm as quickdraw as ever.

This enticing feedback only heightens the anticipation for the series’ revival, and we can hardly contain our excitement to delve back into the world of Justified once again.

Where to Watch: Hulu

What to Watch This Weekend: Movies

Oppenheimer (2023)

Get ready to be captivated by the intriguing biopic hitting theaters, Oppenheimer.

This film has all the elements to make it a must-watch, and let’s start with the stellar cast, led by the talented Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist known as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb.”

Joining him are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh, adding even more star power to the lineup.

Another compelling reason to see this film is that it was both written and directed by the visionary Christopher Nolan, who also took on the role of producer.

Based on the 2005 biography, “American Prometheus,” Nolan crafted the script in the first person for the first time, providing a deeply immersive experience that puts the audience right into Oppenheimer’s shoes.

To enhance the impact, Nolan ventured into groundbreaking territory by experimenting with IMAX black-and-white photography, showcasing his innovative approach to filmmaking.

The critical response has been overwhelmingly positive, with Oppenheimer earning an impressive 93% Certified Fresh rating on the Tomatometer.

Critics have hailed it as another triumph from Christopher Nolan, praising Murphy’s exceptional performance and the mesmerizing visuals that add to the film’s allure.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary cinematic journey—Oppenheimer is a must-see that promises to leave a lasting impression.

Where to Watch: In theaters

Barbie (2023)

Get ready for a splash of pink on the silver screen with the lively film Barbie, currently enchanting audiences in theaters.

While it’s not the first movie based on a beloved toy line from our childhoods, it’s undoubtedly one of the most captivating, thanks in part to the creative genius of director and co-writer, Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig took a unique and refreshing PG-13 approach to the material, making the movie all the more intriguing.

The primary reason to unwrap this Barbie is, of course, the exceptional cast, led by the talented Margot Robbie portraying Barbie and the charming Ryan Gosling as Ken. Joining them are stars like Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Kate McKinnon, not to mention the distinguished Helen Mirren as the narrator.

This star-studded lineup is reason enough to dive into this cinematic adventure.

Beyond the star power, there are countless other reasons to join Barbie on her rollerblading escapades. The movie boasts striking visuals and a nostalgic charm that will tickle your memories from the past.

As an added bonus, the film has officially earned an impressive 88% Certified Fresh rating on the Tomatometer, cementing its place as a crowd-pleaser.

In summary, Barbie is more than just a toy-inspired movie—it’s a delightful experience that embraces both the past and the present, making it a must-see film for audiences of all ages.

So, grab your rollerblades and prepare for a pink-tastic adventure!

Where to Watch: In theaters

Cobweb (2023)

While October traditionally takes the spotlight for horror movie releases, the free-spirited and enjoyable atmosphere of summer also allows for a thrilling scare or two.

This weekend brings us the latest addition to the genre, the spine-chilling film “Cobweb.”

The story centers around Peter (played by Woody Norman), an 8-year-old boy determined to unravel the mystery behind the unsettling knocking sounds emanating from the walls of his house.

However, his investigation leads him to uncover something far more sinister lurking beneath the surface.

“Cobweb” marks another exciting directorial debut, this time by Samuel Bodin. The film boasts a talented cast, including Anthony Starr, Lizzy Caplan, and Cleopatra Coleman, who bring their acting prowess to enhance the eerie atmosphere.

While the summer may seem like an unconventional time for horror movies, “Cobweb” promises to deliver a riveting and hair-raising experience, proving that scares can be enjoyed any time of the year.

Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as you immerse yourself in the world of “Cobweb” and its dark secrets.

Where to Watch: In theaters

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

One more movie choice to consider is the Netflix sci-fi comedy, “They Cloned Tyrone.” What stands out immediately is the exceptional cast, which appears to be a recurring theme this week.

The film stars the talented trio of John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, supported by the notable presence of Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier.

Beyond the impressive cast, “They Cloned Tyrone” presents an intriguing and original mystery premise. It follows the unexpected alliance of Boyega, Parris, and Foxx, who stumble upon a government cloning conspiracy.

The plot promises a fun and engaging experience for the audience.

Adding to the film’s appeal is the fact that it marks the feature debut of director Juel Taylor, whom we’re enthusiastic about supporting.

Taylor’s previous work as a co-writer for movies like “Creed II” and “Shooting Stars” on Peacock’s new Lebron movie demonstrates his talent in crafting compelling screenplays.

Furthermore, “They Cloned Tyrone” has earned a well-deserved Certified Fresh rating, currently standing at an impressive 98% on the Tomatometer.

Such high praise from critics suggests that this film is likely to be a hit with audiences as well.

Where to Watch: Netflix