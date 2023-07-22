American Horror Story Teaser Shows Kim Kardashian In A Spooky Light

(CTN News) – According to American Horror Story’s first teaser, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne will make their debuts on American Horror Story season 12, as well as Emma Roberts in a new role, which she played in season 11.

There have been some surprise returns and crossovers in the past, but only due to the long-running anthology series created by prolific producer Ryan Murphy.

Each year, the show tells a different dark tale, usually with entirely different characters, although there have been some surprises in the past.

The story this time around is inspired by the as-yet-unreleased novel Delicate Condition, written by author Danielle Valentine, which follows the story of a woman whose efforts to start a family are being thwarted by a sinister, unknown individual.

A starring role for Kim Kardashian was announced in April, which was met with some surprise due to the actress’ limited acting credits, which have largely involved comedic portrayals of herself in shows like Last Man Standing, 30 Rock, and 2 Broke Girls.

Despite her presence on Disney Plus, where she chronicles her life on The Kardashians, the reality star is certainly sporting a different look in the cult-like teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. Take a look at the video below:

In response to news that Kardashian had been cast, Murphy stated, “Kim is one of the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and it is an honor to welcome her to the AHS family.”.

We are looking forward to working with Emma [Roberts] and this truly influential force in the culture. The role written by Halley Feiffer is fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done before.

Model and actor Cara Delevingne also appears in the new teaser. This marks the model and actor’s latest high-profile project following Only Murders in the Building and Prime Video fantasy drama Carnival Row.

He is joined in this installation by Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession) and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose).

The release date of American Horror Story season 12 has not yet been announced. There has already been a renewal for a thirteenth season, but it is unclear whether FX will continue the series beyond this point.

