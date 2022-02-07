What Time Will ‘Power Book 4: Force’ Be on Starz? Where Can You Watch it?

Power Book 4: Force premieres on Sunday night on Starz, as one season of Power ends (Power Book II). Man, what a circle. The circle of life. The newest Power series follows fan-favorite Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he cuts ties and leaves New York for good.

According to Starz, when Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he has ever known, he decides to make a quick detour to heal an old wound that has been haunting him for decades. During what was supposed to be a quick stop, Tommy finds himself entangled in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies he thought were long buried. Tommy quickly finds himself in the middle of Chicago’s drug trade, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.”

The new season of Power Book IV premieres Sunday night, but previous episodes can be viewed early on Starz.com and the Starz app. When does Power Book IV: Force premiere on Starz? Here’s everything you need to know.

POWER BOOK 4: FORCE: WHEN WILL IT BE RELEASED?

Starz will air Power Book IV: Force on Sunday, February 6.

WHAT TIME DOES POWER BOOK 4: FORCE PREMIERE ON STARZ?

The series premiere of Power Book IV: Force takes place on Sunday, February 6 at 9:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A repeat of the episode will air at 12:34 a.m. ET.

CAN I WATCH POWER BOOK 4 EARLY ON THE STARZ APP?

Sure! As with past installments in the franchise, Starz.com and the Starz app will be able to stream Power Book IV early. The new episode will premiere on Sunday morning/Saturday night (February 6) at 12:01 a.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH POWER BOOK 4 LIVE ONLINE:

Power Book IV will be available on both Starz.com and the Starz app (available on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). Starz is currently offering a special $5/month for the first six months deal to new and eligible subscribers.

With an active subscription to Philo (for an additional $9/month) and fuboTV (for $5/month for the first three months), Starz is also available. Starz is available for free for both services.

CAN I WATCH POWER BOOK 4 LIVE ON HULU?

With a traditional Hulu account, you can’t watch Power Book IV live, but you can add Starz for $8.99/month. There is a seven-day free trial available to eligible subscribers.

POWER BOOK 4 will be available on HULU?

Unfortunately, no. Hulu will not be offering the series for streaming the next day.

CAN I WATCH POWER BOOK 4: FORCE LIVE ON AMAZON?

While Power Book IV isn’t available on Amazon for free, you can add Starz for $8.99/month to your Amazon account. Amazon offers a free seven-day trial of Starz to eligible subscribers just like Hulu.

WHEN WILL POWER BOOK 4, EPISODE 2 PREMIERE ON STARZ?

The second episode will air on Sunday, February 13 at 8:52 p.m. ET on Starz.

