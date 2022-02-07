Following harsh criticism of an excerpt of new music he planned to release, Roddy Ricch deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

On February 5, he released a 27-second video of new music that he captioned “for your ears only.” Fans, however, did not hold back on their criticism as they expressed their disappointment at the song.

A fan commented on the clip that Chance the Rapper fell off harder. The clip received 21.5k views.

After deleting the snippet, Roddy Ricch also deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

It is unclear why the rapper deactivated his account, but many stepped up to his defense.

Why did Roddy Ricch deactivate all social media accounts?

A snippet of the rapper’s unreleased track, Out of My Mind, was shared on Instagram on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

As the chorus sang: “I was low, I was high/I was out of my body, out of my mind/When you take my soul, take your time.”

The same fans who were excited about his first release in years were the ones who complained about the shared track.

“We don’t need this from God,” commented one user. Keep it, I’m good.”

The other wrote: “It’s not terrible, but it needs work. I hate to see an artist like him go downhill.”.

A few minutes later, Richh deactivated his Instagram account: “Guess I’m a flop now.”. “Sh*t crazy.”

Who is Roddy Ricch?

Roddy Ricch, 23, was born on October 22, 1998, in Compton, California. At the age of 16, Roddy Ricch started making beats. A year after releasing his debut mixtape, Feed Tha Streets, he released an EP called Be 4 Tha Fame that included a song called Die Young.

Roddy Ricch released his second mixtape, Feed The Streets II, in 2018 and his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, in 2019.

Upon its release, the album reached number one on the Billboard 200 and went on to win Album of the Year at the BET Awards.

In 2019, Roddy Ricch won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his work on Nipsey Hussle’s Racks in the Middle.

A Boogie with da Hoodie, NLE Choppa, and DaBaby have all collaborated with him on tracks..

What is Roddy Ricch’s net worth?

Rich is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In December of 2021, he reportedly spent $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills home.

