Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Power Book 4 Force Episode 2 Release Date - Watch The Full Release Schedule
Advertisement

Entertainment

Khatrimaza - Watch & Download Free Movies | Hollywood, Bollywood, Telugu

Entertainment Trending News

Dwayne Johnson Reverses His Decision To Support Joe Rogan

Entertainment

TodayPK – Watch Latest Movies Online | Hollywood, Bollywood, Telugu

Entertainment Trending News

Kylie Jenner Welcomes 2nd Baby Boy With Travis Scott

Entertainment Trending News

What Time Will ‘Power Book 4: Force’ Be on Starz? Where Can You Watch it?

Entertainment Trending News

Why Did Roddy Ricch Deactivate All Social Media Accounts?

Entertainment Trending News

Lata Mangeshkar, A Famous Indian Bollywood Singer Dies at 92

Entertainment Trending News

Yellowstone Season 5: Drama Series Renewed By Paramount Network

Entertainment

UWatchfree.Com Review - Watch Movies and TV Series100% Free

Entertainment

Power Book 4 Force Episode 2 Release Date – Watch The Full Release Schedule

Published

1 day ago

on

Power Book 4

Several months after the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ended, the latest spin-off from Courtney A. Kemp’s hugely popular Power series has just aired.

A sequel to the main series, Power Book 4: Force focuses primarily on former criminal partner Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York City for Chicago.

In addition to Sikora, an ensemble of new cast members joins the franchise, including Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D Lofton (Ballers), and Michael Oilar (61st Street), while Kemp and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson remain behind the camera.

All episodes will be released over the next few months as with the other Power spin-offs – read on to find out everything you need to know about the full release schedule.

Must read: Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More

How to watch Power Book 4: Force online

Until the finale on Easter Sunday, one new episode will air each week until Power Book 4: Force begins on Sunday 6th February.

Except for Sunday 3rd April, there will be a two-week gap between episodes 8 and 9 of a 10-episode run.

Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan is also available on Starzplay, which is available via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.

Power Book 4  releases are as follows:

  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 1, ‘A Short Fuse and a Long Memory’ – Sunday, February 6
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 ‘King of the Goddamn Hill’ – Sunday 13th February
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 ‘Firestarter’ – Sunday 20th February
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 ‘Storm Clouds’ – Sunday 27th February
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 5 ‘Take Me Home’ – Sunday 6th March
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6 ‘This Is Who We Are’ – Sunday 13th March
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 ‘Outrunning a Ghost’ – Sunday 20th March
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 ‘He Ain’t Heavy’ – Sunday 27th March
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 – Sunday 10th April
  • Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 – Sunday 17th April

Also Check:

Why Did Roddy Ricch Deactivate All Social Media Accounts?

#1 Rihanna is Truly Pregnant With ASAP Rocky’s Baby

When will ‘In From the Cold Season 2’ be Released? and Where to Watch It?

USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?

Deprecated: Directive 'allow_url_include' is deprecated in Unknown on line 0