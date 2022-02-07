Power Book 4 Force Episode 2 Release Date – Watch The Full Release Schedule

Several months after the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ended, the latest spin-off from Courtney A. Kemp’s hugely popular Power series has just aired.

A sequel to the main series, Power Book 4: Force focuses primarily on former criminal partner Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York City for Chicago.

In addition to Sikora, an ensemble of new cast members joins the franchise, including Gabrielle Ryan (Bonding), Kris D Lofton (Ballers), and Michael Oilar (61st Street), while Kemp and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson remain behind the camera.

All episodes will be released over the next few months as with the other Power spin-offs – read on to find out everything you need to know about the full release schedule.

