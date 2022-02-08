Jackass Forever Breaks Box Office Records, Beats Spider-Man: No Way Home

With the release of Jackass Forever, the makers of the latest comedy satisfied the right one of the audience. Paramount’s comedy minted $23.5 million at the domestic box office after playing in 3,604 theaters. Continuing the ongoing series of projectiles to the groin, Jackass Forever is the fourth installment.

Following a 12-year hiatus, Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment, and Dick Productions decided to bring back Knoxville’s slapstick, gross-out comedy franchise. According to reports, Jackass Forever is the last film in the franchise. The fourth installment, which stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and other daredevils from the MTV era, had been widely expected to win the weekend, but it still stands out because it has been a while since a pure comedy has taken the top spot at the box office. The latest film follows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It topped the charts for six of the last eight weeks.

Must Read: Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’

Check out Jackass Forever box-office collection

Moonfall, another new release, has less reason to celebrate than Jackass Forever. At 3,446 theaters, the science-fiction catastrophe film earned just $10.1 million, below projections. Moonfall managed to place second on the domestic box office charts despite the light release schedule. Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” fell to No. 3 for its eighth weekend in theaters. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson all-star in Jackass Forever, which reunites many original crew members. Moonfall, however, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pe*a, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

The film is a sequel to Jackass 3D, released in 2010 and the fifth in the Jackass film series. It is a hilarious compilation of pranks, skits, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. A world premiere of the movie was held at the Hollywood Theater on February 2, 2022.

Also Check:

Peacemaker’ Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max