Connect with us

Hollywood News Trending News

Jackass Forever Breaks Box Office Records, Beats Spider-Man: No Way Home
Advertisement

Hollywood News Trending News

'Reacher' Twitter Review':Tom Cruise Becomes A Talking Point

Hollywood News Trending News

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

Hollywood News Trending News

Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville's Comedy is 'Hilarious'

Hollywood News Trending News

Fast & Furious 10 Release date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Hollywood News Trending News

Avatar 2 Trailer Released Date Teased by Sam Worthington

Hollywood News Trending News

Red One: Chris Evans Cast In Dwayne Johnson's New Action Movie

Hollywood News Trending News

Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Release Dates Have Been Announced

Hollywood News Trending News

Next Two Mission Impossible Delayed Again Due to the Covid Pandemic

Hollywood News Trending News

The Batman is Set To be The Longest Batman Film Ever Made, Check Its Runtime

Hollywood News

Jackass Forever Breaks Box Office Records, Beats Spider-Man: No Way Home

Published

1 day ago

on

Jackass Forever

With the release of Jackass Forever, the makers of the latest comedy satisfied the right one of the audience. Paramount’s comedy minted $23.5 million at the domestic box office after playing in 3,604 theatersContinuing the ongoing series of projectiles to the groin, Jackass Forever is the fourth installment.

Following a 12-year hiatus, Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment, and Dick Productions decided to bring back Knoxville’s slapstick, gross-out comedy franchise. According to reports, Jackass Forever is the last film in the franchise. The fourth installment, which stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, and other daredevils from the MTV era, had been widely expected to win the weekend, but it still stands out because it has been a while since a pure comedy has taken the top spot at the box office. The latest film follows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It topped the charts for six of the last eight weeks.

Must Read: Jackass Forever Twitter Review: Viewers Say Knoxville’s Comedy is ‘Hilarious’

Check out Jackass Forever box-office collection

Moonfall, another new release, has less reason to celebrate than Jackass Forever. At 3,446 theaters, the science-fiction catastrophe film earned just $10.1 million, below projections. Moonfall managed to place second on the domestic box office charts despite the light release schedule. Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” fell to No. 3 for its eighth weekend in theaters. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson all-star in Jackass Forever, which reunites many original crew members. Moonfall, however, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pe*a, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

 The film is a sequel to Jackass 3D, released in 2010 and the fifth in the Jackass film series. It is a hilarious compilation of pranks, skits, and stunts that are filmed to crack up the audience. A world premiere of the movie was held at the Hollywood Theater on February 2, 2022.

Also Check:

Peacemaker’ Watch online Free Movie- HBO Max

Raising Dion Season 2 Is Here! Check Out the New Cast Members and More

When will ‘In From the Cold Season 2’ be Released? and Where to Watch It?

USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?

Deprecated: Directive 'allow_url_include' is deprecated in Unknown on line 0