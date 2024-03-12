Connect with us

Watch Oscar 2024's Oops Moment
14 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Emma Stone felt ashamed as she approached the Oscars 2024 stage in a ‘broken’ gown. Emma Stone received the Best Actress award for her performance in Poor Things. Emma wore a white gown at the awards show. The actress walked to the stage and admitted that her clothing had broken.

While she couldn’t remember when it happened, she imagined it happened while she was jamming with Ryan Gosling during a performance of I’m Just Ken.

“Oh boy, my dress is broken. I believe it happened during. “I’m Just Ken.” “I’m pretty sure,” she stated before delivering an emotional speech. She ended her remarks by stating, “Don’t look at the back of my dress.” “Thank you.”

Emma Stone praised her fellow category nominees throughout her speech. “I’m sharing this with Sandra [Hüller], Annette [Bening], Carey [Mulligan], and Lily [Gladstone]. I am in awe of you, and it has been an honour to work on all of this together.”

Oh my God, I’m totally—OK, the other night I was worried as you can see—it happens all the time—that something like this might happen. And Yorgos [Lanthimos, Poor Things’ director] told me, “Please take yourself out of it,” and he was correct; it isn’t about me.

It’s about a team that came together to create something bigger than the sum of its parts. And that is the finest thing about making films: we are all together.

And I am incredibly honoured to share this with every cast member, crew member, and individual who poured their love, care, and genius into the production of this film,” she said.

1710135924 emma stone makeup

“Yorgos, thank you for bestowing the gift of a lifetime to Bella Baxter. I am forever grateful to you. Thank you for inviting us all to be part of this team. Thank you. Oh, wait—I know I have to finish up, but I really just want to thank my family: my mother, my brother, Spencer, my father, and my husband, Dave [McCary]. I really love you.

And, most importantly, my daughter, who will be three in three days and has made our lives brighter. I adore you more than the entire sky, my girl. So thank you very much,” Emma Stone added, concluding her remarks.

The 35-year-old Arizona native beat out Native American Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening in Nyad, Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan in Maestro.

The actress earned her first Academy Award for Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical La La Land. She also received nominations for Best Supporting Actress in Birdman (2014) and The Favourite (2018).

Stone remarked that the role was her favourite in her career. The actress commended Bella’s inquisitiveness and appreciation for both the good and bad.
