Connect with us

Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'
Advertisement

Entertainment

Watch Oscar 2024's Oops Moment

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

Entertainment

Emmy Blunt's Oscars Red Carpet Appearance Breaks The Silence

Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

Entertainment

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

Entertainment

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

Entertainment

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Entertainment

Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude

Entertainment

'Lala Kent' Shares Hilarious Video With Daughter After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

Entertainment

Karol G's Private Plane Makes An Emergency Landing

Entertainment

Exploring the Unpredictable Paths of ZEE5's "Sunflower Series"

Entertainment

Premiere Of Survivor 46: Castaways Get Muddy - And Someone Quits a Challenge

Entertainment

WWE Pro Wrestling Star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, Passes Away At 61

Entertainment

‘Iwájú’: Nigeria-Based Animated Series Debuts On Disney+

Entertainment

Richard Lewis, Celebrated Comedian And Actor, Passes Away At 76

Entertainment

Rebecca Ferguson's 'Idiot' Co-Star Screamed, 'You Can F* Off!'. 'Never Again'

Entertainment

Renowned US Rapper Ja Rule Denied Entry to UK Ahead Of Tour Kickoff

Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: ‘They’re Focused On Rest’

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'

(CTN News) – Taylor Swift is taking a break from her Eras tour until May 9, when she plays her first European show in Paris. The combination of Taylor Swift’s off-season and Travis Kelce’s NFL off-season allows her to spend time with her boyfriend in this time of rest and recuperation.

According to a source who speaks on condition of anonymity, the couple is taking things easy together.

According to an insider, the couple is focusing on rest and recuperation, enjoying a relaxing time at home, and enjoying some quiet and relaxed time together,” the source said. In her home theater, they have been watching movies and watching episodes of shows they have missed.

They are enjoying movie nights together.”

It is also very important for me to be able to see my family and friends. This will allow them to finally rest and spend quality time together and with friends and family,” the source continued. It added that Taylor Swift enjoys hosting “small, intimate gatherings” at her home whenever she can.

As their careers return to normal, Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to schedule their projects so that they can spend as much time as possible with each other once their careers pick up again. The two of them do not want to be separated for too long.

There is also a possibility that they will go on a vacation before the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. The source said they were still discussing going on a private vacation where no one could find them before that day.

Swift has been in Los Angeles this week, and Kelce has also been there. In contrast to Kelce, Taylor Swift hasn’t been spotted out in public yet. It was reported on Sunday by British Vogue that Madonna’s ultra private Oscar after-party, which has a no-photo policy, was attended by the couple on Sunday.

As Us Weekly reported earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight reported the same thing earlier this week. Apparently, according to a source who spoke with ET, Taylor Swift is smitten with Kelce.

According to them, she is more happy than ever and in love than ever. As well as Travis’ ability to show his love for her publically, she is also impressed with the fact that he is so proud of her.

She is in a terrific place right now, and she is having a great time performing, making music, and feeling more free to be herself than she has ever been before. “Travis is enjoying the tour and is happy to support Taylor while she is on tour.”

According to the source, Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can look forward to spending the rest of her life with,” the source concluded.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Oscar 2024’s Oops Moment

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

Emmy Blunt’s Oscars Red Carpet Appearance Breaks The Silence
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies