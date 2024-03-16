Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: ‘They’re Focused On Rest’

(CTN News) – Taylor Swift is taking a break from her Eras tour until May 9, when she plays her first European show in Paris. The combination of Taylor Swift’s off-season and Travis Kelce’s NFL off-season allows her to spend time with her boyfriend in this time of rest and recuperation.

According to a source who speaks on condition of anonymity, the couple is taking things easy together.

According to an insider, the couple is focusing on rest and recuperation, enjoying a relaxing time at home, and enjoying some quiet and relaxed time together,” the source said. In her home theater, they have been watching movies and watching episodes of shows they have missed.

They are enjoying movie nights together.”

It is also very important for me to be able to see my family and friends. This will allow them to finally rest and spend quality time together and with friends and family,” the source continued. It added that Taylor Swift enjoys hosting “small, intimate gatherings” at her home whenever she can.

As their careers return to normal, Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to schedule their projects so that they can spend as much time as possible with each other once their careers pick up again. The two of them do not want to be separated for too long.

There is also a possibility that they will go on a vacation before the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. The source said they were still discussing going on a private vacation where no one could find them before that day.

Swift has been in Los Angeles this week, and Kelce has also been there. In contrast to Kelce, Taylor Swift hasn’t been spotted out in public yet. It was reported on Sunday by British Vogue that Madonna’s ultra private Oscar after-party, which has a no-photo policy, was attended by the couple on Sunday.

As Us Weekly reported earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight reported the same thing earlier this week. Apparently, according to a source who spoke with ET, Taylor Swift is smitten with Kelce.

According to them, she is more happy than ever and in love than ever. As well as Travis’ ability to show his love for her publically, she is also impressed with the fact that he is so proud of her.

She is in a terrific place right now, and she is having a great time performing, making music, and feeling more free to be herself than she has ever been before. “Travis is enjoying the tour and is happy to support Taylor while she is on tour.”

According to the source, Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can look forward to spending the rest of her life with,” the source concluded.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Oscar 2024’s Oops Moment