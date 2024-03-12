Connect with us

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years
Published

14 seconds ago

on

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

(CTN News) – Billie Eilish creates history as she breaks an 87-year-old record by becoming the first female singer to win the award.

Billie Eilish, 22, and Finneas O’Connell, 26, both siblings, both of whom are nominated for an Academy Award on Sunday night for their original song, ‘What Was I Made For?’, won their second Academy Award together at the Oscars 2024 ceremony.

 There is a long-awaited sequel to last year’s summer blockbuster, Barbie.

There have been several hits this season in the chart-topper ‘Barbie’, which also won Song of the Year at the Billie Eilish Grammy Awards.

In addition to becoming the youngest two-time Best Song winners ever, they have also surpassed the 87-year record of German actor Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar Award when she was 28. Their latest win also made them the youngest-ever two-time Best Song winners.

Billie Eilish expressed gratitude at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, where she accepted her award. She said, “I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured to have won this prestigious award.”

As a result, I feel honoured and humbled to give this award to every single person who has been affected by the movie and knows what an incredible film it is.”.

One noteworthy fact is that the duo won their first Billie Eilish Best Original Song award in 2021 with their song “No Time To Die” from Daniel Craig’s new James Bond movie, The Spectre, which is an upcoming release.

At Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars 2024, ‘Oppenheimer’ swept the board with seven awards as best picture and best director, Billie Eilish crowning Christopher Nolan’s triumphant year with seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

