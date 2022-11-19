The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Path: What should I Do First?

(CTN News) – In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, there is a major change from the standard formula – you no longer need to defeat all eight Gym Leaders.

As soon as you reach Mesagoza and begin attending Naranja/Uva Academy, you will have three options: find the Herba Mystica and battle Titan Pokémon in Path of Legends; or defeat Team Star in Starfall Street.

What is the most effective order in which to approach these tasks? We are here to assist you…

How should I proceed with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It doesn’t matter which one! Pokemon Scarlet & Violet allows players to tackle any of the three paths in any order they choose.

It is absolutely fine if you would like to begin by taking on Team Star on Starfall Street.

When I begin a path, am I locked into it?

That’s not it! In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, you do not have to complete any single story path at a time. As an alternative, you are free to switch between all three paths at your discretion.

It is absolutely fine if you wish to complete one of the paths at a time. You may choose to complete all eight gyms without touching any of the other paths if you wish to experience the more traditional Pokémon adventure first.

You are only bound by your obedience. It may be worth prioritizing Victory Road over the other two paths. This will ensure you are able to maintain control over your Pocket Monster team as you earn gym badges.

What is the most efficient order in which to complete Path of Legends?

The five Titan Pokémon can be fought in any order as in Victory Road. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet do not have visible levels, but they vary in strength. In light of this, we recommend that you tackle these gigantic Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in the following order:

South Province (Area Three) of the Stony Cliff Titan Open Sky Titan – West Province (Area 1) Lurking Steel Titan – East Province (Area 3) Titan of the Quaking Earth – Asado Desert The False Dragon Titan at Casseroya Lake

For one last battle, you must go to the Poco Path lighthouse after defeating the fifth titan.

In which order should I complete Starfall Street?

Taking on each base in any order you wish is exactly the same as embarking on the other two paths in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. As with gyms, the Squad Leader’s teams have a set level. Therefore, it does not matter if you take on Mela first or third, her team will always be level 26 and 27.

In light of this, here is the order in which we recommend taking Team Star down:

The Dark crew of Team Star – West Province (Area One) East Province (Area One) Fire crew of Team Star’s A team from Team Star’s Poison – Tagtree Thicket North Province (Area Three) – Team Star’s fairy crew The fighting crew of Team Star in the North Province (Area Two)

As soon as you have taken over all five bases, you will be required to challenge the leader at Mesagoza.

SEE ALSO:

Overwatch 2 Bug Fix Patch Has Been Delayed