Watch Spirited On Apple TV: How To Watch The Latest Christmas Movie

(CTN News) – There is a new big-budget movie premiering on Apple TV+ this week called Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

A Christmas Carol is a classic story by Charles Dickens that is given a contemporary musical twist in Spirited. You can watch the video by following the instructions below.

In this story, Ryan Reynolds portrays Clint Briggs. Will Ferrel plays the role of The Ghost of Christmas Present. Dickens’ classic version of Scrooge features ghosts of the past, present, and future who make him confront his own moral deliberations.

The difference between Briggs and Scrooge in Spirited is that Present must look inward rather than Briggs. Instead of focusing on Scrooge’s character, Spirited tells the story primarily from the perspective of the ghosts.

As well as Reynolds and Ferrell, the film also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul composed the original songs for Spirited’s musical comedy format.

Watching Spirited

This Friday, November 18, Apple TV+ will premiere Spirited exclusively. A subscription to Apple TV+ is required in order to view the film.

There is a monthly fee of $6.99 for Apple TV+, which you can cancel at any time. The Apple One bundle subscription includes TV+, which can be shared with up to six people using Family Sharing. You can get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ if you have never used it before.

Apple TV+ can be viewed via the Apple TV app available on a variety of platforms, including Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Comcast Xfinity and many smart TVs. Also, you can view TV on an Apple computer via the web browser at tv.apple.com.

There is a growing selection of original TV shows and movies available on Apple TV+. Among the other upcoming premieres are the action thriller Echo 3 and the dramatic feature film Emancipation starring Will Smith.

