“The Last of Us” Is Scheduled To Be Released Sometime In 2023.

(CTN News) – A teaser for HBO Max’s upcoming series “The Last of Us” has been released. The show is based on the popular video game of the same name and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of a smuggler.

The teen girl he tries to escort through a post-apocalyptic world in which they live. There is also an appearance by Nick Offerman in the show.

The Last of Us(opens in a new tab) is set in a dark, dank, and dismal world where many things are afoot. The upcoming remake of the original game (opens in new tab) will be coming to the PC at some point in the near future, while Naughty Dog is also working on a multiplayer game set in its post-apocalyptic world.

But we don’t know(opens in new tab) if that one will be coming to the PC. As a bonus, you can check out HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last of Us, which you can now watch a whole thirty seconds of, you lucky pups, for you to enjoy.

You can see the footage as part of HBO Max’s showcase for its upcoming programmed, which you can view above. During the show, there are also snippets from Succession, The White Lotus, and the announcement of a new season of Barry.

The Last of Us teaser is right at the end of the video, so skip ahead to 1:40 if you just want to see that.

With moody shots of snowy wilderness and decrepit building interiors, the show certainly looks the part. In the meantime, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay both seem well-suited for their respective roles.