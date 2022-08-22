‘House of the Dragon’: All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

(CTN News) – ‘House of the Dragon’ and “Game of Thrones” fans, it’s time to put your season 8 trust issues aside and return to Westeros for another emotionally taxing adventure!

HBO’s upcoming spinoff “House of the Dragon” promises to have all of the rich lore of the original series, plus an extended CGI dragon budget.

As it is with any enjoyable high fantasy tale, your “House of the Dragon” experience will likely benefit from a touch of nerd homework. Here is everything you need to know before you watch so you can avoid common confusions like “Why are all of these blonde people so sad?” or “Wait, they’re related?!”

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel series that focuses on the Targaryen dynasty, a family infamous for its incest, madness, and purple shampoo. Due to regicide and a lack of impulse control resulting from generations of inbreeding, the powerful House Targaryen has all but died off in the original “Game of Thrones” show. Jon Snow prematurely sends his nephew-lover, Daenerys Targaryen, to the Shadow Lands as one of the few remaining in GoT-times. (You might call the Targaryen family tree ‘the Shillelagh of the Targaryens’.) HoD takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” when the Targaryens are in full power and about to enter a very nasty, fiery war of succession. As a dragonriding family at their peak, the Targaryens had a house motto of “Fire and Blood.” Their scaled steeds brought the family from Valyria and helped them conquer Westeros. It has been a while since all of those dragons were alive in the original Game of Thrones series. According to HoD, they are (presumably) alive and well.

It's a Full House in "House of the Dragon" (Targaryen) This is a moment in time that comes just before the eventual downfall of House Targaryen, so there are many Targs playing a part in this. One could argue that there are too many Tags in the world.

