Connect with us

Entertainment Hollywood News News

'House of the Dragon': All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know
Advertisement

Entertainment

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'The Great Flood': Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment Hollywood News

Echoes Season 2, Comes To Netflix, Release Date, and Update

Entertainment

The Rehearsal's Season Concludes With A Cathartic Climax

Entertainment

Is It Better to Go to a Comedy Show on a Weekday or Weekend?

Entertainment

Thailand Movie Legend & Director Sombat Metanee has Dies at 85

Entertainment

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And More

Entertainment

Can House Of the Dragon Save the HBO Franchise?

Entertainment

Soap2Day 2022 - Watch Free HD Movies & TV Series On Soap2day.to

Entertainment

Tamilrockers 2022 – Watch & Download Latest Tamil, Telugu Movies On Tamilrockers.com

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022: How To Download Latest Movies in HD On Ibomma.net

Entertainment

Anne Heche ‘Is Not Expected to Survive’ After Crash

Entertainment

Legendary Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies At 81

Entertainment News

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at Age 73

Entertainment

iBOMMA 2022 - Watch Latest Tamil, Telugu, And Free Download On ibomma.com

Entertainment News

Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash, Family Asks for prayers - Update

Entertainment

In 'Thirteen Lives', Ron Howard Favors Realism Over Drama

Entertainment

The Sandman Is A Dream Come True For Fans And Non-Fans Alike On Netflix

Entertainment

A TikTok Download Guide: How A TikTok Video Download Works

Entertainment

How to Download TikTok Videos? Here are Free, Easiest Ways!

Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’: All The Nerdiest Stuff You Need To Know

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

13 seconds ago

on

House of the Dragon

(CTN News) – ‘House of the Dragon’ and “Game of Thrones” fans, it’s time to put your season 8 trust issues aside and return to Westeros for another emotionally taxing adventure!

HBO’s upcoming spinoff “House of the Dragon” promises to have all of the rich lore of the original series, plus an extended CGI dragon budget.

As it is with any enjoyable high fantasy tale, your “House of the Dragon” experience will likely benefit from a touch of nerd homework. Here is everything you need to know before you watch so you can avoid common confusions like “Why are all of these blonde people so sad?” or “Wait, they’re related?!”
“House of the Dragon” is a prequel series that focuses on the Targaryen dynasty, a family infamous for its incest, madness, and purple shampoo. Due to regicide and a lack of impulse control resulting from generations of inbreeding, the powerful House Targaryen has all but died off in the original “Game of Thrones” show.
Jon Snow prematurely sends his nephew-lover, Daenerys Targaryen, to the Shadow Lands as one of the few remaining in GoT-times. (You might call the Targaryen family tree ‘the Shillelagh of the Targaryens’.)
HoD takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” when the Targaryens are in full power and about to enter a very nasty, fiery war of succession.
As a dragonriding family at their peak, the Targaryens had a house motto of “Fire and Blood.” Their scaled steeds brought the family from Valyria and helped them conquer Westeros.
It has been a while since all of those dragons were alive in the original Game of Thrones series. According to HoD, they are (presumably) alive and well.

It’s a Full House in “House of the Dragon” (Targaryen)

This is a moment in time that comes just before the eventual downfall of House Targaryen, so there are many Targs playing a part in this. One could argue that there are too many Tags in the world. I would appreciate if you could provide some name for the students.
People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading